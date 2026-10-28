Influential Women Celebrates Stella Phillips: Developing High-Performing Banking Teams Through Coaching And Integrity

SAND SPRINGS, OK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vice President and Sales and Performance Consultant at Bank of Oklahoma Draws on a Career That Began at the Teller Line to Coach Leaders Across the Tulsa MarketSand Springs, Oklahoma – Stella Phillips is a Vice President and Sales and Performance Consultant at Bank of Oklahoma, where she works with financial center leaders across the Tulsa market. In her role, she coaches leaders and bankers, analyzes performance trends, develops talent, and implements strategies for sustainable growth while maintaining a culture of service and accountability. Her specialties include sales performance consulting, leadership development and coaching, and retail banking operations. Known as a trusted advisor and coach, she has a strong record of developing high-performing teams and strengthening client-focused banking operations.Stella's path into banking began in the classroom. She started her career as an English educator, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Education in English and Language Arts Teacher Education from Northeastern State University, followed by a master's degree in Educational and Business Leadership from the same university. Her teaching background shaped her ability to explain, motivate, and develop others, skills that would later define her approach to leadership in banking.Stella joined Bank of Oklahoma as a teller and steadily advanced through the organization. She became a Relationship Banker, then a Client Experience Team Lead, a Financial Center Leader, and a Vice President and Financial Center Leader before moving into her current consulting role. Along the way, she has led financial centers, mentored emerging professionals, and supported large-scale onboarding and development initiatives. Having worked in nearly every role she now coaches gives her insight into the daily realities of the bankers she supports.Stella attributes her success to a strong work ethic and the values she was raised with. She believes in working hard, striving for excellence, and finding fulfillment both in her own achievements and in helping others succeed. Strong leadership, in her view, begins with investing in people, and she aims to empower individuals and teams to reach their full potential.Stella's background as an educator remains visible in the way she leads. She approaches coaching much as she once approached teaching, meeting each banker where they are, identifying their strengths, and helping them build the skills and confidence to grow. By analyzing performance trends alongside the people behind the numbers, she helps leaders understand not only what is happening in their financial centers but also why, and what they can do to improve. Her focus on sustainable growth ensures that success is measured not only in results but also in the strength and engagement of the teams that produce them.For young women entering the banking industry, Stella's advice is to be authentically themselves. She encourages them to embrace their unique strengths, stay confident, and resist pressure to change who they are to succeed.Stella sees the rising cost of living as one of the biggest challenges in her field, as it places financial pressure on many of the clients banks serve. At the same time, she sees that challenge as an opportunity for bankers to lead with empathy, build trust, and provide meaningful financial guidance during difficult times.Integrity and authenticity are the values that matter most to Stella. She values honesty, trustworthiness, being true to herself, and respecting the unique experiences and perspectives of every person. She also supports community and workforce development through volunteer service, financial education initiatives, and mentoring students and future banking professionals, including her work with the Tulsa Community College Vet Tech Program and the Charles Page High School career fair. From the teller line to the leadership of teams across the Tulsa market, Stella Phillips continues to prove that investing in people is the surest path to lasting success.Learn More about Stella Phillips:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women Celebrates Stella Phillips: Developing High-Performing Banking Teams Through Coaching And Integrity News Provided By Influential Women October 28, 2026, 10:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.