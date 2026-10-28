Topadur Pharma AG / Key word(s): Financing

DEBRA Research Invests in Topadur to Advance Small-Molecule Therapies for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

28.10.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

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DEBRA Research Invests in Topadur to Advance Small-Molecule Therapies for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Preclinical program will evaluate Topadur's proprietary, locally acting compounds, including clinical-stage TOP-N53, which target key disease processes in dystrophic Epidermolysis bullosa, a rare and debilitating genetic skin disorder Munich, Germany, and Schlieren-Zurich, Switzerland, 28 October 2026 – DEBRA Research gGmbH, a global non-profit organization dedicated to advancing research and drug development for Epidermolysis bullosa (EB), and Topadur Pharma AG, a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced an investment by DEBRA Research in Topadur to support a preclinical program exploring a new treatment approach for dystrophic Epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). DEB is one of the more severe forms of EB, characterized by extremely fragile skin and progressive, debilitating complications. The program will evaluate Topadur's clinical-stage compound TOP-N53 together with additional selected small molecules from its proprietary DualTOP® platform. The compounds will be investigated in in vitro and in vivo models addressing two major and interconnected challenges in DEB: impaired wound healing and fibrosis. The studies will be conducted in collaboration with the Medical Center – University of Freiburg, Germany, and EB Research Institute GmbH in Salzburg, Austria. “People living with dystrophic EB face severe complications that extend far beyond chronic wounds,” said Prof. Hubert Trübel, MD, MBA, Managing Director of ReadOn Therapeutics, a DEBRA Research spinout.“Through our investment in Topadur, we are supporting the development of locally acting therapies that target several interconnected aspects of the disease. We see this as an important step toward exploring new approaches that go beyond wound management alone.” “DEBRA Research brings deep expertise in EB and a strong understanding of the needs of people living with this devastating disease. Their support as an investor and partner in this program is an important endorsement of our approach and underscores the broader potential of our DualTOP® platform in indications with significant unmet medical needs,” said PD Dr. Matthias Schäfer, CEO of Topadur Pharma AG. EB comprises a group of rare genetic conditions characterized by extremely fragile skin that is prone to blistering and wounds, even from minor friction or trauma. In DEB, mutations in the COL7A1 gene impair collagen VII, resulting in recurrent skin lesions within the dermis. Repeated cycles of injury and repair can lead to chronic wounds, progressive fibrosis, scarring, and severe functional impairment. Despite recent advances in wound treatment, there is still a significant need for therapies addressing these interconnected disease processes. Topadur's DualTOP® platform comprises locally acting small molecules designed to modulate complementary signalling pathways involved in tissue repair and disease progression. TOP-N53, Topadur's lead asset, has demonstrated wound-healing activity in preclinical models and increased local skin perfusion in a first-in-human Phase 1 study, where it was well tolerated. It is currently in Phase 2a clinical development for digital ulcers in systemic sclerosis and has received Orphan Drug Designation from both the FDA and EMA. Across the broader DualTOP® platform, Topadur compounds have also demonstrated anti-fibrotic activity in preclinical models. The DEB program will investigate these complementary properties in disease-relevant models.

About Topadur Pharma AG Topadur Pharma AG, based in Schlieren-Zurich, Switzerland, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing locally acting small-molecule therapies. Its proprietary DualTOP® platform targets the cGMP signalling pathway, a central regulator of vascular regeneration and tissue repair. Building on this technology, the company is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for age- and disease-related conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Topadur's lead candidate, TOP-N53, is undergoing Phase 2a clinical evaluation for the treatment of digital ulcers in patients with systemic sclerosis. In parallel, TOP-M119 is being prepared for first-in-human clinical trials targeting alopecia. For more information, please visit and follow Topadur on LinkedIn. About DEBRA Research DEBRA Research is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing treatments and cures for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare and life-limiting genetic condition. As the research arm of DEBRA Austria – a patient organization established in 1995 to support individuals living with EB – DEBRA Research collaborates globally with academia, biotech, pharma, patient organizations, and regulatory bodies to drive innovation. DEBRA Research focuses on translational research and clinical development to address the unmet needs of people living with EB. Its goal is to accelerate the discovery and development of treatments improving their quality of life, while striving for a future where EB is curable – a“world without EB.” For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn. Contacts DEBRA Research

Prof. Hubert Trübel

... Topadur Pharma AG

Yoshita Bhide

Media Communications

+41 44 755 44 66

... Media inquiries MC Services

Anne Hennecke, Dr. Johanna Kobler, Julia Bittner

+49 89 210 2280

...

Disclaimer (Topadur Pharma AG) TOP-N53 and the other compounds referred to in this press release are investigational and have not been approved by any regulatory authority. The program in dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa is at the preclinical stage; the safety and efficacy of these compounds in epidermolysis bullosa have not been established. This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Topadur Pharma AG (Topadur). This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning Topadur and its business, including the research program described in this release. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Topadur to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Topadur disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, assessments or intentions. 28.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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