DJI / Key word(s): Product Launch

New DJI Power Auro 2000 Elite Packs Car Charging and Solar Benefits Into DJI's Most Compact 2kWh Power Station

28.10.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST

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All-in-One Design Unites Five Recharging Methods, a Retractable 140W Cable, and Dual SDC Ports, Expandable Up to 12kWh SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today launches the DJI Power Auro 2000 Elite, DJI's most compact 2kWh power station, delivering up to 2000W of stable output. Built around DJI's first all-in-one design, it integrates a car charger, MPPT solar module, 140W retractable cable, and dual smart SDC ports in one housing. Power delivery is streamlined across outdoor, home backup, and professional scenarios, scaling up to 12kWh with DJI's smallest expansion battery, which will be launched at a later date.



DJI's Most Compact 2kWh Power Station Compared with DJI Power 2000, the Auro 2000 Elite is 24% smaller by volume and 14% lighter, weighing approximately 19 kg, making it easy to store in a corner at home or in the back of a car. A single-sided port layout keeps every connection easy to access, whether the unit is standing upright or lying on its side. It delivers up to 2000W1 of stable, pure sine wave output and can power select appliances rated at approximately 2200W1, covering camping, content creation, home backup, and DIY projects, with efficiency optimized for everyday 100–400W loads. When paired with a solar panel and microinverter kit (sold separately), it also supports grid-tied operation at up to 800W in selected regions, with the DJI Home app monitoring power flow in real time. With five expansion batteries, it can generate up to 1048.4kWh per year1 – covering roughly half of a typical household's needs, with a payback period as short as 3.5 years1 on the main unit alone. Integrated Design, Efficient Recharging DJI Power Auro 2000 Elite offers five ways to recharge:

up to 2000W1 on grid power, from 0% to 80% in 60 minutes1

via a built-in car charger connected directly to a car battery, reaching full charge in as little as 4 hours1

via a built-in MPPT module connected directly to solar panels, with both SDC ports together enabling up to 1200W1 of input for a full recharge in about 2.7 hours1

through simultaneous off-grid solar and car input at up to 600W1 each through Intelligent Hybrid Recharging, combining grid power with solar or car input for up to 2000W1 combined. A built-in 140W USB-C retractable cable extends and retracts automatically for tangle-free storage, charging a wide range of compatible PD 3.1-enabled devices at up to 140W1 with a replaceable module for easy maintenance. The dual SDC ports also connect to a range of adapter cables for DJI drone fast charging and other ecosystem accessories. Multi-Layer Protection for Every Use DJI Power Auro 2000 Elite is built with LFP cells that have passed nail penetration, impact, and drop testing and retain over 70% capacity after 6000 cycles1 – roughly 10 years1 of daily use. Its high-strength body withstands a static load of up to 1 ton1 and helps prevent ignition after drops or impacts, backed by a 5VB1 high-level flame-retardant enclosure. An intelligent BMS uses automotive-grade integrated battery connections plus 13 temperature sensors and 40 built-in fuses to monitor conditions around the clock, pausing operation automatically if abnormal. Compared with the thicker film of conventional conformal coatings, the sub-nano ultra-thin protective coating covers core components at a smaller, thinner thickness for more effective protection against moisture, salt spray and corrosion – delivering stronger sealing and faster heat dissipation. The unit also operates at altitudes up to 5000 m1. The redesigned DJI Home app lets users check power status and switch to Fast Recharge Mode with one tap. UPS Mode switches to battery power within 0.01 seconds1 to protect critical devices, and noise stays below 30 dB1 under low-load discharge – quiet enough for overnight use. DJI Ecosystem Expansion for Every Scenario Paired with the DJI Power Fast Charge Cable for Drones, it delivers up to 240W1 of SDC fast charging for Intelligent Flight Batteries used with DJI Mavic 4 Pro, DJI Air 3 Series, and other compatible drones, charging an Air 3 Series battery from 10% to 95% in just 30 minutes1. It also charges a DJI Matrice 4 Series battery from 10% to 95% in 35 minutes1 and, with the DJI Power SDC to PoE Power Cable, connects directly to a DJI O4 Ground Station to power remote professional operations. Pricing and Availability DJI Power Auro 2000 Elite is available at 1099 EUR starting October 28, 2026 through dji and authorized retail partners. Buyers at the official DJI Online Store also receive expert guidance, technical support, up to 5 years of warranty, free shipping, and 5% DJI Credit back on their purchase. For more information, please refer to: 1All data were tested in controlled conditions. Actual experience may vary. For more details, please refer to Images and assets can be found at this link: About DJI Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.



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