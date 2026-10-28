Dom Art Projects Hosts Panel Discussion As Two New Exhibitions Open In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) (L-R) Lucas Morin, senior curator, Art Jameel; Rémi Homs, curator, Barjeel Art Foundation; Eugenia Kikodze, curator of The Matter of Light; Anna Pumpyanskaya, co-founder, Dom Art Projects; and moderator Myrna Ayad, cultural strategist during the panel discussion at Dom Art Projects, Dubai. Courtesy of Dom Art Projects.

Dom Art Projects hosted a panel discussion yesterday, bringing together Eugenia Kikodze, curator of The Matter of Light; Rémi Homs, curator, Barjeel Art Foundation; Lucas Morin, senior curator, Art Jameel; and Anna Pumpyanskaya of Dom Art Projects and Poisk Collection to explore alternative narratives of modernism, the role of collections in preserving and presenting modern and contemporary art, and how collaborations between institutions and independent art spaces can create new dialogues between artworks, artists and audiences. The event formed part of the institution's autumn programme, which features two exhibitions now open to the public at its space in Al Khayat Avenue, Al Quoz. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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, curated by Eugenia Kikodze, brings together works by artists from the Arab world and Eastern Europe, exploring how light shapes perception, form and meaning in modern and contemporary art. The exhibition features works by prominent figures including Zaha Hadid, Kamal Boullata, Ilya Kabakov, Susan Hefuna, Akram Zaatari and others, with loans from major collections including Barjeel Art Foundation, Art Jameel Collection, and Poisk Collection. It runs until

Alongside it,, a solo exhibition by Kirill Makarov (b.1988) responds to the mediated nature of contemporary reality by reconstructing armed conflict environments from fragments of media imagery circulating in a post-analogue world. Photographs and individual frames extracted from videos the artist found online are treated as spatial coordinates, allowing scenes to be reassembled as three-dimensional settings, with varying degrees of precision depending on the quality and quantity of the source material. The exhibition, presented by Dom Art Projects' commercial arm – Dom Art Gallery, is on view until

Both exhibitions are open to visitors at Dom Art Projects, a private art institution dedicated to exhibitions, artistic research, and cultural dialogue. Located at Warehouse 40, Al Khayat Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai.