Jetbrains Expands GCC Presence Through Partnership With Logicom Distribution

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Partnership brings JetBrains' portfolio of 30+ software development products to customers across the GCC, supported by Logicom's regional expertise and partner network Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – October, 2026 – JetBrains, the global software company behind developer tools including IntelliJ IDEA, PyCharm, and the Kotlin programming language, has signed a distribution agreement with Logicom to expand access to its software development portfolio across the GCC countries and the wider Middle East. The agreement comes as JetBrains expands its focus on agentic software development through JetBrains Air, its open system designed to help developers, teams, and organizations work with AI agents while maintaining visibility, control, and accountability.

Through Logicom's regional network, customers and partners will benefit from access to more than 30 JetBrains products, supported by dedicated sales and technical resources, partner training, and joint customer engagement initiatives.

As AI reshapes how software is developed, the partnership will help organizations adopt new tools and workflows across the software development lifecycle. This includes supporting the shift toward AI-assisted and agentic development while helping teams maintain code quality, visibility, and control.

Nadia Rinsky, Head of Business Development for MENA at JetBrains, said:“We want to make it easier for organizations across the GCC to access the tools and expertise they need as software development evolves with AI. Through Logicom's regional expertise and partner network, we can help more developers and teams adopt JetBrains solutions, including our broader vision for agentic software development with JetBrains Air, backed by local technical guidance, training, and ongoing support.”

Adamos Christodoulou, Group Sales, Marketing and Services Director at Logicom, added:“Our partnership with JetBrains strengthens Logicom's software portfolio and expands the opportunities we bring to our partners across the GCC. As AI reshapes software development, we are committed to enabling our partners to capture this growth through innovative solutions, technical expertise and stronger customer engagement.”

Customers and partners can meet JetBrains and Logicom at GITEX Global in Dubai in December 2026 to explore the portfolio and discuss their software developme nt needs.

Adamos Christodoulou, Group Sales, Marketing Nadia Rinsky, Head of Business Development

and Services Director at Logicom. for MENA at JetBrains.

About JetBrains:

JetBrains creates intelligent software development tools that help developers and organizations build, understand, and maintain software with confidence. Trusted by more than 15 million users and 88 Fortune Global Top 100 companies, JetBrains combines deep code intelligence with AI to help teams stay in control as software development evolves. JetBrains Air is the company's system for agentic software development, connecting the developer, team, and organizational layers of software development with greater visibility, verification, and control. It includes JetBrains Air in IDEs, Air Teams, and Air Governance, with coding agent Junie working across the system. JetBrains' portfolio of more than 30 products also includes award winning IDEs such as IntelliJ IDEA and PyCharm, as well as productivity and development tools including YouTrack, Qodana, and TeamCity. JetBrains is also the creator of Kotlin, a cross-platform language used by more than 2.5 million developers each year worldwide. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and has offices around the world.

About Logicom:

Logicom Distribution is a leading regional distributor of technology solutions and services across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. Through partnerships with leading technology vendors and an extensive reseller network, Logicom provides distribution, technical and partner enablement services that support business growth.