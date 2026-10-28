The DFSA Fines Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited USD 585,825 For Data Confidentiality Breaches
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent banking, financial services, and markets regulator of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has imposed a financial penalty of USD 585,825 (AED 2,149,977) on Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited (MISMEL) for data confidentiality breaches. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn MISMEL has been licensed as a Credit Rating Agency by the DFSA since 31 December 2012. As such, it handles a large volume of data, including highly sensitive and confidential information relating to its customers, including public and private companies, governments, and other counterparties. The DFSA found that MISMEL contravened DFSA Rules applicable to Credit Rating Agencies by failing to:
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implement and maintain adequate systems and controls to safeguard data confidentiality; and
ensure that its employees did not disclose confidential information.
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MISMEL discontinuing the use of a data security tool without an immediate replacement;
inadequate systems and controls to prevent and detect data breaches; and
ineffective internal disciplinary processes for the employees responsible for data breaches.
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