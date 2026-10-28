Red Hat Survey Shows Blind Spots In UAE Enterprise Software Supply Chains
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Most UAE CIOs surveyed (91%)1 believe their AI agents operate securely, yet only 42% can accurately trace where data is stored and processed.
Only 33% have a comprehensive overview of their software supply chain with direct and indirect dependency awareness, despite 67% claiming rapid vulnerability patching within 24 hours.
Highlighting a possible blindspot to AI-driven cybersecurity threats, only 36% of respondents continuously evaluate risks posed by third-party AI vendors after implementation.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The majority of UAE CIOs surveyed (91%) report high confidence that their AI agents operate securely and in compliance with regulations, supported by guardrails and monitoring. However, the data highlights that this optimism can mask a lack of visibility:
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42% of respondents report having a precise understanding of data flows within their organisation and the knowledge of where data is stored and processed.
Only 33% have a comprehensive overview of their software supply chain as well as direct and indirect dependencies.
Just one third (36%) continuously assess the risks posed by AI providers, beyond initial onboarding.
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