Veripark Named To 2026 IDC Fintech Rankings Top 100

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) /PRNewswire/ - VeriPark, a global solution provider focused exclusively on the financial services industry, today announced that it was categorized as a 2026 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 solution provider. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The list features technology companies serving the financial services and FinTech industries. Now in its 24th year, the ranking evaluates providers based on 2025 calendar year revenues and the percentage attributed to financial institutions or directly to FinTech solution providers. IDC Financial Insights gathers data through vendor surveys, original research and market analysis.

“IDC has been producing the IDC FinTech Rankings for 24 years, providing a list of the largest 150 financial technology providers in the world”, says Jerry Silva, program vice president at IDC.“The companies on this list provide the innovation necessary to keep the financial service industry at the forefront of providing modern digital experiences, technologies and platforms across all banking, capital markets and insurance organizations.”

“The next chapter of financial services will depend on how effectively institutions use AI and technology to earn trust and strengthen relationships,” says.“At VeriPark, we help financial institutions turn these capabilities into practical improvements for their customers and employees-from more connected customer journeys to more time for meaningful conversations. Our inclusion in the 2026 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 reflects our continued focus on delivering technology that creates lasting value.”

VeriPark's industry-specific solutions connect fragmented information and processes, personalize interactions and simplify journeys across digital channels, branches and contact centers. Building on its Microsoft expertise, VeriPark embeds AI into banking workflows to provide relevant insights, reduce manual work and help employees respond to customer needs.