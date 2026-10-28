Delhi Flyer Spots Mystery Numbers On Air India Cutlery: Can You Crack The Code? Answer Revealed

A simple in-flight tea break turned into a brain teaser for a Delhi flyer after he spotted a mysterious sequence of numbers printed on an Air India cutlery wrapper. The puzzle, shared on social media, challenged users to decode the message without searching online, sparking curiosity about the person hidden behind the numerical code.

Ritesh G, who uses the handle @RizGandotra on X, posted a photograph of the wrapper and invited people to solve the riddle. The code read:“10, 27, 18, 27, 4, 27, 20, -1, -20, -1”, followed by the clue:“Crack the code to meet the pioneer of the skies.”

Sharing the picture, Ritesh wrote:“A little brain teaser with my tea at 35,000 feet. Can you crack the code? No Googling! Nice touch, @airindia. Well done!”

A little brain teaser with my tea at 35,000 feet.

Can you crack the code? No Googling!

Nice touch, @airindia. Well done! Ritesh G (@RizGandotra) October 26, 2026

What Is the Answer to the Air India Number Puzzle?

The answer is JRD Tata, the industrialist and aviation pioneer who played a significant role in developing India's commercial aviation sector.

The puzzle uses a straightforward substitution method in which each number represents a letter's position in the English alphabet. A corresponds to 1, B to 2, and the sequence continues until Z, which represents 26. The number 27 serves as a full stop, separating the initials from the rest of the name.

When decoded, the sequence points to J.R.D. Tata, whose contribution to Indian aviation makes him a fitting answer to the airline's puzzle.

JRD Tata's Connection With Air India

JRD Tata launched Tata Airlines in 1932, laying the foundation for what eventually became Air India. His pioneering work helped shape India's civil aviation industry. The Tata Group regained control of Air India in January 2022, making the tribute particularly relevant to the airline's history.

The small puzzle has turned an ordinary flight experience into an engaging moment of discovery, while giving passengers a reminder of one of the most influential figures in Indian aviation history.