AR Rahman To Honey Singh: Top 5 Richest Singers In 2026 Check Out Their Net Worth

AR Rahman to Honey Singh: Many singers hold a special place in the Indian music industry with their pure talent. But do you know who the top five wealthiest music artists in India are in 2026? Check here

Bollywood fans shower immense love on their favourite singers. But do you know who the wealthiest music artists are right now? AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, and Honey Singh own properties worth crores today. Let us look at the top five richest singers in India in 2026 and their total net worth.

AR Rahman holds a massive fan base across India. People are currently discussing his recent work in the upcoming 'Ramayana' movie. He proudly takes the first spot on the 2026 list of India's richest music artists. Reports claim he owns a total net worth of 1,813 crore rupees.

Arijit Singh rules the hearts of Indian music lovers. Fans always remember his name first when they talk about top Indian singers. He holds a total net worth of around 414 crore rupees. The singer charges a massive 14 crore rupees for a two-hour concert and earns an average of 6 crore rupees every month.

Sonu Nigam hails from Faridabad in Haryana. He started singing on stage with his father at just four years of age. The legendary singer secures the third position on this wealth list. His total net worth stands between 370 and 400 crore rupees in 2026. He charges around 15 to 18 lakh rupees for a single song.

Honey Singh created a massive trend for rap music and unique party songs in India. Millions of fans follow him actively on Instagram. The popular rapper easily secures a spot among India's richest music artists. He owns a net worth of 246 crore rupees. He charges 20 to 30 lakh rupees for music shows and takes home 1 crore rupees or more for brand promotions.

Tulsi Kumar grabs the fifth position on this richest singers list. She gained massive popularity with the song 'Tum Jo Aaye Zindagi Mein' from the 2010 movie 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai'. She stands tall as one of the wealthiest female singers in India today. Reports state she holds a net worth of 210 crore rupees and charges 7 to 10 lakh rupees to record one song.