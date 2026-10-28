Islamic Development Bank Institute (Isdbi) Strengthens Libya's Central Bank With Specialized Training Programs In Islamic Finance

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) ( ), in collaboration with the Central Bank of Libya (CBL), delivered three specialized capacity-building programs in Tripoli, Libya, equipping more than 60 senior CBL professionals with knowledge and practical insights to support the development of the country's Islamic financial services industry.

Held from 4 to 22 October 2026, this strategic initiative was implemented under an IsDB-funded Technical Assistance Project, designed to support the development of the Islamic financial services industry in Libya and strengthen institutional capabilities within the country's financial sector. Each program spanned five training days.

The three programs focused on the themes of "Shari'ah-Compliant Monetary Policy Tools," "Liquidity Management in the Banking System," and "Treasury Management in Central Banks."

Each program comprised 20 intensive training sessions facilitated by subject-matter experts, Dr. Mohammed Saleh Ayyash of IsDBI and Dr. Fathalrahman Ali Mohammed Saleh of the Financial Investment Bank, Sudan.

The sessions covered advanced topics in Shari'ah-compliant monetary policy and liquidity management, including the design and pricing of Islamic financial instruments and Sukuk, banking-system liquidity analysis, central bank interventions in the Libyan banking sector, liquidity supervision and crisis management, treasury operations, investment portfolios, international reserves, and credit risk management. They also explored the relationship between treasury operations, monetary policy, and financial stability.

Participants engaged in extensive discussions, case studies, and practical learning exercises that provided valuable insights into contemporary practices aligned with international standards and Islamic finance principles.

The programs received highly positive feedback from participants, who commended their relevance, quality, and practical orientation. Each program concluded with a certificate-awarding ceremony recognizing the participants' successful completion of the training.

Alongside the programs, the IsDBI team also held a series of professional meetings with several beneficiary institutions of IsDBI Technical Assistance Projects. These visits included meetings with the Ministry of Finance, Areefi Bank, and Aljomhoria Bank, where discussions focused on project implementation progress and ensuring the timely execution of planned activities.

In addition, a scoping visit was also made to the Saving and Real Estate Investment Bank as a newly approved beneficiary of IsDBI technical assistance. Discussions focused on identifying priority technical assistance needs and possible project technical components, besides exploring avenues to maximize the development impact of the grant.

The successful delivery of these programs and engagement with important Libyan stakeholders reflect IsDBI's continued commitment to advancing human capital development, facilitating the transfer of knowledge and expertise, and strengthening institutional capacities across its member countries. Through its technical assistance initiatives, IsDBI continues to support the sustainable growth and development of the Islamic finance industry worldwide.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI).

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About the IsDB Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. For more information, visit: