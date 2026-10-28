Mexican TV Host Kicks Drone During Live Show, Hits Female Model In Face (WATCH)

A Mexican television host accidentally struck a female contestant in the face with a production drone after kicking the device during a live broadcast, leaving the woman injured and sparking outrage online. The incident occurred on October 26 during Es Show, an entertainment programme aired on Canal 6, operated by Multimedios, in Monterrey, Mexico, Marca reported.

The incident unfolded when host Ernesto Chavana appeared visibly irritated by a small drone hovering near him on the studio set. In a sudden outburst, Chavana kicked the device, sending it flying upwards and straight into the face of Colombian model and dancer Isabella Rojas, popularly known on the show as La Colombiana.

Esto acaba de pasar en un programa de México. Decko. (@Frankzm) October 27, 2026

The impact left Rojas visibly distressed as she immediately bent over in pain. She was forced to step away from the cameras temporarily to receive medical attention, while footage from the studio captured the chaos as fellow cast members rushed to her aid.

Rojas later shared an update with her followers, revealing that the collision had left her with a cut on her lip.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage Against TV Host

The disturbing footage quickly went viral on social media, triggering criticism of Chavana's reaction following the accident. Many viewers slammed the host for allegedly failing to apologise to the injured model immediately, questioning his professionalism and conduct during the live broadcast.

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One user wrote, "The worst part is that after he realises he hurt the girl, instead of immediately apologising and recognising his outburst, on the contrary, he kept yelling for them to get the drone out! They should fire him and remove him immediately from the programme."

Another commented,“Poor girl, and the dude doesn't even pretend to console her or apologise. I hope she sues that production and that man. How could anyone do this? Do you not see the innocent people all around you?”

Rojas later returned to the programme after receiving medical attention. Reports indicated that she had sustained minor injuries, although no detailed medical update has been made public.