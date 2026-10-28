Bitcoin Set For $82K Targets As Morgan Stanley Calls Correction Near End

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin edged toward the $82,000 mark on Wednesday, trading around $81,687 as broader risk assets strengthened. The move came alongside a sharp rebound in South Korea's KOSPI Composite Index, which rose more than 6% as tech stocks recovered from earlier October weakness.

On the crypto side, intraday structure improved rather than deteriorated: hourly charts showed Bitcoin avoiding fresh lower lows, with bid liquidity reportedly thickening around the $79,000–$80,000 area. Analysts, however, remained cautious about what comes after the rebound-particularly because resistance near $82,000 continued to hold.

BTC /USD reached $81,687 on Bitstamp as Bitcoin extended its rebound amid improving intraday demand. CoinGlass data indicated bid liquidity clustering around $79,000 and $80,000, helping prevent new hourly lower lows. South Korea's KOSPI Composite Index gained 6.63% Wednesday, and was up about 9.3% week-to-date. Traders still face uncertainty over whether Bitcoin can establish a new range above $82,000, where resistance remains active.

Key takeawaysBitcoin rebounds as KOSPI shakes off October pressure

According to TradingView data cited by Cointelegraph, BTC /USD extended its rebound on Wednesday to $81,687 on Bitstamp. The price action was notable for what it did not do: rather than slipping into additional weakness, the pair held firm on hourly time frames.

CoinGlass futures liquidation heatmap data was used to argue that buy-side liquidity was concentrating near $79,000 and $80,000. When liquidation activity is balanced by stronger bids, downside pressure can ease quickly-but it doesn't automatically resolve whether a higher trading range is sustainable.

That distinction matters given the broader market backdrop. Cointelegraph reported that nerves related to AI spending and debt financing eased gradually across crypto markets. At the equity level, South Korea's benchmark snapped back, closing Wednesday up 6.6% and reclaiming levels above 6,000 points for the first time since Oct. 14. The index's week-to-date gain stood at 9.3%.

Equities set the tone ahead of major corporate reporting

The KOSPI's rebound is part of a wider“risk-on” tone seen across technology-linked markets. In the United States, the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.1% higher on Tuesday, according to the report, ahead of major corporate earnings expected from Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Intel. Samsung was also cited as scheduled to report Q3 earnings on Thursday.

CNBC quoted Mike Wilson, chief US equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, suggesting that the tech sell-off earlier in October had largely run its course. He told CNBC on Tuesday that most of the correction was already over and that markets had“digested this very efficiently.” While equity commentary doesn't guarantee crypto direction, Bitcoin's correlation to broader liquidity conditions often makes these equity inflections relevant for traders.

Rates expectations remained another driver. The report referenced CME Group's FedWatch tool, which showed 90.6% odds that the Fed would keep interest rates in the current 3.75%–4% range at Wednesday's meeting. Stable or expected-stable policy typically reduces some of the macro pressure on high-beta assets, though the exact impact depends on how markets interpret subsequent guidance.

Why $82,000 is still a decision point for traders

Even with momentum building, the market question is whether Bitcoin can transform a bounce into a durable breakout. Commenting on repeated dips below $80,000, crypto trader and analyst Rekt Capital drew comparisons to the 2022 bear market, arguing that the weekly chart still resembles the structure seen in that earlier period.

In Rekt Capital's view, the weekly chart implies ongoing uncertainty about whether BTC/USD can build a new trading range above resistance around $82,000. The analyst also referenced the possibility that the pair has not yet eliminated a“macro accumulation range pattern” between $60,000 and $80,000.

Importantly, this kind of technical framing underscores a common pattern: strong rebounds can occur while macro ranges remain intact. In other words, the market can rally toward a well-known resistance level without necessarily breaking out cleanly. That is consistent with Wednesday's setup-buyers stepped in near $79,000–$80,000, but the report notes that resistance near $82,000 remained in place.

What to watch next as the range test develops

For investors and active traders, the near-term focus should be whether Bitcoin can hold above the rebound's key demand zones rather than just tag $82,000 briefly. The next question is whether hourly support near $80,000 continues to attract bids if momentum fades, and whether the market can build acceptance above resistance around $82,000-especially with major equity catalysts and a closely watched Fed decision still shaping liquidity expectations.

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