$GOOG And $GOOGL Stock Market Alert: Alphabet Sued For Securities Fraud After AI Issues Lead To 4% Stock Drop Contact BFA Law If You Lost Money

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Key Details of the Alphabet ($GOOG, $GOOGL) Class Action:



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 1, 2026

Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging Alphabet misrepresented the progress of development of its Gemini 3.5 Pro AI model.

Stock Drop: July 16, 2026 – 4.4% Stock Drop

Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until December 1, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Alphabet securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. It is captioned Stewart v. Alphabet Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-11290.

Why is Alphabet Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Alphabet has been sued for securities fraud following a significant stock drop resulting from alleged violations of the federal securities laws. The decline in Alphabet's stock price caused significant losses to investors.

Alphabet is a large technology company. Recently, Alphabet has made significant investments in its AI platform.

According to the complaint, on May 19, 2026, Alphabet announced that it would launch its highly anticipated new AI offering, Gemini 3.5 Pro, in June 2026.

As alleged, Defendants misrepresented the progress of development of Gemini 3.5 Pro.

Why did Alphabet's Stock Drop?

On July 16, 2026, during market hours, Bloomberg reported that Google is“months behind schedule on delivering Gemini 3.5 Pro, its most powerful flagship AI model” due to the Company's ongoing coding efforts. Specifically,“[l]ate last month, Google updated the data being used to train Gemini in an attempt to improve [its] skills, but the results were disappointing.”

On this news, the price of Alphabet's Class A shares dropped $16.46 per share, or 4.4%, from a closing price of $370.92 per share on July 15, 2026, to $354.46 per share on July 16, 2026.

Click here for more information: .

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Alphabet, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360, and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

BFA's notable successes include a recovery of over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.