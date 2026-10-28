Astelia Named To Fortune Cyber 60 2026-2027 List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-native exposure management company recognized for proving which vulnerabilities attackers can actually reach

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astelia, an AI-native exposure management company, today announced it has been named to the Fortune Cyber 60TM 2026-2027, the annual ranking of the top venture-backed cybersecurity companies compiled by Fortune and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Astelia's selection reflects rising demand for a definitive answer to the question every security team now faces: which vulnerabilities can an attacker actually reach? Astelia maps each organization's network through read-only integrations and uses agentic AI to analyze what every vulnerability needs in order to be exploited, then checks those requirements against the real network topology. About 1% pass that test. For each one, Astelia delivers a fix that fits the environment: a patch, a configuration change or an adjustment to compensating controls.

"We're honored that Fortune and Lightspeed selected Astelia for the Cyber 60," said Alon Noy, Co-founder and CEO of Astelia. "AI is changing nearly everything about vulnerability management, from how fast exploits appear to how quickly findings pile up and how teams triage them. What it hasn't changed is the question that decides whether a vulnerability matters, which is whether an attacker can reach it. The security leaders we work with are rebuilding their programs around reachability analysis as the foundation, and this recognition validates what the market is already telling us."

The Fortune Cyber 60 recognizes 60 venture-backed cybersecurity startups that have not had an IPO, acquisition or other significant exit. Lightspeed requested data from more than 500 startups, verified their revenue and growth figures, and weighed nominations from its network of CISOs. Fortune reviewed and validated the final list.

The recognition comes as frontier AI models change how fast exploitation moves. A newly published CVE can now become a working exploit in hours, which breaks the long-standing practice of deferring findings by CVSS score and severity. Reachability analysis gives teams a definitive answer on what to fix first, and Astelia's agentic AI lets them assess, prioritize and remediate at the pace attackers now operate.

To view the full Fortune Cyber 60 2026-2027 list, visit fortune.com

About Astelia

Astelia is an AI-native exposure management company that helps organizations identify and remediate the vulnerabilities attackers can actually reach. Using read-only integrations and real network topology, Astelia applies agentic AI to analyze exploit requirements, surfaces the ~1% of vulnerabilities that are truly reachable, and delivers evidence-based remediation paths beyond patching. Astelia was founded in 2024 by former leaders of the Israeli National Red Team. Learn more at astelia.io.

About the Fortune Cyber 60

The Fortune Cyber 60 is Fortune's annual list of the top venture-backed cybersecurity startups, compiled in partnership with Lightspeed Venture Partners and reviewed and validated by Fortune. FORTUNE is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, registered in the U.S. and other countries. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Astelia.

Media Contact

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