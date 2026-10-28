DIDWW Brings Licensed Voice To Identitycall AI Call Analytics

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW, a fully licensed global telecom operator connecting human and AI communications across 90+ countries, has partnered with TechAI Solutions, a software provider building AI-powered business tools. The partnership brings together DIDWW voice services and IdentityCall, TechAI Solutions' AI call analytics and quality management product.

IdentityCall gives managers a view of every submitted call, not just the small sample most companies review. It transcribes, summarizes and categorizes calls, extracts agreed actions, and scores them against the company's own criteria. The AI looks beyond keywords to the content of each call, showing whether employees met customer needs and agreed standards. IdentityCall can deliver its analysis in a different language from the call, so managers can review and coach English-language calls in their own language. Built by a team with call center experience, IdentityCall serves sales, support, dispatch and HR teams, and is now expanding into the Netherlands and the UK.

Behind each AI-analyzed conversation is a phone call that has to connect clearly and meet local regulations, which is where DIDWW's voice infrastructure comes in. As a licensed operator with phone numbers in 90+ countries, DIDWW carries calls over its own geo-redundant network, so the audio that reaches AI tools arrives clean and consistent. Teams can plug DIDWW numbers and SIP trunks into the AI products they already use, from voice agents built on ElevenLabs, Retell, Vapi or LiveKit to call analytics like IdentityCall.

“We built IdentityCall so that no valuable insight from a customer call gets lost,” said Rima Vaskiene, CEO of TechAI Solutions.“That starts with the call itself. Because our analysis depends on its quality, DIDWW's local numbers are a natural fit, giving our clients reliable calls as they grow into new markets.”

Karolis Jurys, CEO of DIDWW, added:“Businesses are building AI into every stage of the phone call, from AI agents that answer to tools like IdentityCall that help teams learn from their conversations. We built our voice infrastructure for both people and AI, so those calls connect reliably, in any market our customers want to reach. We're glad to support TechAI Solutions as they expand into the Netherlands, the UK and beyond.”

About TechAI Solutions

TechAI Solutions builds AI tools, including the call analytics product IdentityCall, that solve real business problems. Its starting point is always the problem: where businesses waste time, make decisions without enough information, or leave data unused. Its first major step is a partnership with Laista and Wise Monks, combining TechAI Solutions' AI expertise with its partners' deep knowledge of their fields and customer needs. Together, they build practical tools tested in real business processes from day one. TechAI Solutions aims to make AI part of everyday work for companies worldwide, working reliably to deliver measurable results.

For more information, visit .

About DIDWW

DIDWW provides licensed voice infrastructure that lets organizations conduct business and serve customers reliably anywhere in the world. Including hard-to-reach, high-growth markets other providers skip.

Headquartered in Dublin and operating in 90+ countries, DIDWW gives mid-market and enterprise organizations a stable, compliant local presence wherever they need to do business. Local phone numbers, two-way voice & SMS, and flexible communications solutions – all through a self-serve platform built for human teams and AI agents alike.

For more information, visit .

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene

Marketing Department

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