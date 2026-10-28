From Asylum Claims To Naturalization, Immigration Counsel Reaches Clients Nationwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Newark law firm represents individuals and families nationwide in asylum, deportation defense, and family-based immigration cases

- Peter A. Maduabum, Esq, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Asylum claims, deportation defense, adjustment of status, and consular processing sit at the heart of the immigration work undertaken by Maduabum Law Firm, which also handles family petitions, visa applications, and naturalization. Its involvement goes beyond advice on which route to take, extending to the filings and supporting paperwork that carry a case from one stage to the next.Serving individuals and families, the immigration practice is not confined by state lines: in immigration and nationality law, the firm represents clients throughout the United States. Petitions for Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, a protection available to certain immigrant children, bring even the youngest clients within its scope.Every matter starts with a close look at the client's circumstances, and the guidance that follows is shaped accordingly. Prospective clients can book a confidential consultation, while the Newark office keeps weekday hours and offers parking for visitors. For Spanish speakers, the website also runs in a Spanish-language edition, and a WhatsApp number sits alongside the main telephone line.Outside immigration, the firm's practice takes in criminal defense, from DUI and drug possession charges to indictable and disorderly persons offenses and traffic violations. Its family law work covers divorce, annulment, custody, child and spousal support, and pre- and post-nuptial agreements, while personal injury and bankruptcy matters run from auto, workplace, and premises claims to Chapter 7 filings and consumer debt restructuring.Firm Background:Maduabum Law Firm is a Newark-based practice advising and representing clients on matters that call for careful attention and informed decision-making, including questions of liberty, legal status, family life, and financial recovery. Its work is anchored in New Jersey.Address: 494 Broad St. #208City: NewarkState: NJZip code: 07102Phone: (973) 732-1490

Peter A. Maduabum, Esq.

Maduabum Law Firm LLC

+1 973-732-1488

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From Asylum Claims to Naturalization, Immigration Counsel Reaches Clients Nationwide News Provided By Maduabum Law Firm LLC October 28, 2026, 10:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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