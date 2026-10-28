Omniconvert Launches Commander, The AI Growth System That Turns Shopify Data Into Ads And Media Campaigns

Omniconvert launches Commander, the AI growth system for Shopify brands. Formerly Nexus by Omniconvert.

Omniconvert Commander

Formerly Nexus by Omniconvert, Commander ranks growth moves by profit and builds on-brand ads and pages for Shopify stores. You approve every step.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ( ), formerly Nexus by Omniconvert. It is an [AI growth system for Shopify ]( ) brands, and it is the same product, team, data and features. Only the name has changed.Commander reads Shopify, Meta, Google Ads, GA4, customer reviews and competitor ads together. It ranks what to do first by profit impact, then produces the on-brand ads and landing pages to act on it. Every recommendation is scored against profit and customer lifetime value, not ROAS. The merchant approves, and Commander does the work. It is read-only until the merchant says otherwise.What 170 merchants asked forOver the past months, Omniconvert spoke with 170 Shopify merchants. Two problems each came up with 142 of them.The first: "I have all the data and still can't tell what to do next." Shopify, Meta, Google Ads and GA4 each tell a different story. One founder watched Facebook report 50 sales while Shopify showed 20. Another spent almost two years wiring his own data pipes.The second: "My ads fatigue faster than my team can replace them." One brand put it plainly: "We produce 10-20 ads a month. We need 100 to sustain Meta scale." And every matching landing page is its own project."For 13 years Omniconvert built the measurement side of growth: A/B testing, CLV and RFM segmentation, NPS. These calls made one thing clear. Measurement was never the bottleneck. Turning it into the next decision, the next ad and the next page was," said [NAME, TITLE, Omniconvert].What Commander does- Connects the data. Reads the store, ad accounts, reviews and competitor ads in one place, so the numbers stop contradicting each other.- Ranks what to do first. Prioritizes opportunities by profit impact and customer lifetime value, not ROAS.- Builds the work. Produces on-brand ads and matching landing pages for the highest-priority move.- Keeps the merchant in control. The merchant approves each step. Nothing goes live without a yes.One beta brand went from about 2 ads a month to 20 to 30 a week.Availability and early offerCommander is available now as a [Shopify ad and profit app ]( ), free to install, and connects in about 15 minutes. Reading store and ad data, finding opportunities and the profit view are live. Building ads and landing pages, and launching with the merchant's approval, are in beta with selected customers.Merchants who ask for it receive $300 in credits to use until October 31. Merchants are encouraged to judge Commander on their own store's numbers.About OmniconvertOmniconvert has spent 13 years helping eCommerce teams grow, with more than 70,000 experiments run and more than 2,500 brands served. Its products include Omniconvert Explore, for A/B testing and website personalization, and Omniconvert Commander, its AI growth system for Shopify brands.

Cristina Baraitarus

Omniconvert SRL

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Omniconvert Commander: 10 Ecommerce Actions, Ranked by Profit

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Omniconvert Launches Commander, the AI Growth System That Turns Shopify Data Into Ads and Media Campaigns News Provided By Omniconvert October 28, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media



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