Chirag Paswan Advocates Constructive Dialogue With Youth Seeks To Expand LJP-RV's Footprint In Punjab

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 28 (IANS) Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas) chief, Chirag Paswan, on Wednesday said that problems concerning the country's youth could only be solved through "constructive dialogue", while backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach efforts towards youngsters.

Paswan made the remarks during a visit to Chandigarh.

Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister noted that there is "resentment" among the youth today.

"If they have problems or concerns, it is only through constructive dialogue that we can find solutions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shares this exact vision that we should engage with the youth as much as possible, on every possible platform, so that we can move forward by understanding their perspectives," he said.

Regarding the law-and-order situation in Punjab, Paswan said:“This is indeed alarming. I am not saying this simply because I belong to the Opposition (in Punjab), but because I genuinely believe it. I have a deep personal connection with Punjab, as my maternal family is from here. We witness murders taking place here on a daily basis...it becomes a grave concern to see Punjab gradually falling prey to everything, from rampant drug abuse to violent criminal activities.”

Moreover, Chirag Paswan said that his LJP-Ram Vilas is gradually preparing itself to contest elections in Punjab.

"In this context, today our party's state executive committee is also meeting here. After the meeting, under the leadership of party in-charge K.P. Chaudhary sahib, the entire team will review and share the details. My perspective is always that we must engage in dialogue with the youth as much as possible. Today's program at CGC University in Mohali has been organised with the objective of interacting with young people," he said.

Asserting that the youth are the country's future, the Union Minister reiterated: "We can move towards any kind of solution only by holding dialogue with them."

Meanwhile, Paswan criticised the Opposition for their allegations against the electoral process and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

"They are in the Opposition, so they will protest, and they are doing so. But it has yielded them no benefit. Wherever elections are held, they end up losing," he remarked.