SAP Empowers AI Developers To Build What Matters And Turn Intent Into Autonomous Execution

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Philipp Herzig, CTO of SAP SE

DUBAI, UAE - October 2026 - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) has announced a series of AI innovations at its annual SAP TechEd conference that expands its portfolio for developers.

The enhancements to the Joule Studio and Joule Work solutions and SAP Business AI Platform, including the latest tabular foundation model from SAP, offer new tools to build and extend AI agents, a richer data and business context for those agents to reason with, and strengthened governance controls to run them responsibly across the enterprise.

SAP Business AI Platform gives organizations one place to build, contextualize and govern AI across SAP and third-party environments. With Joule Studio, business users and developers can use no-code and pro-code tools to build and extend agents, choosing from more than 70 AI models. Customers in the Joule Studio early adopter program also can design and run n8n workflows in Joule Studio, with broader availability to follow. The SAP Business Data Cloud and SAP Knowledge Graph solutions ground those agents in trusted business data and context, helping organizations select the right model for each use case and better manage AI value and consumption. Importantly, SAP customers' data remains their data. SAP does not share customer data with anyone to train or improve large language models.

“SAP TechEd has always been where builders shape what comes next,” said Philipp Herzig, CTO of SAP SE.“This year, we are showing how we are moving from AI learning your business to running it. Joule Work is where you put your intent and get work done, in one experience across the entire SAP landscape and beyond. That is the shift we are delivering at scale. Everything underneath runs on SAP Business AI Platform, delivering faster time to value through out-of-the-box business understanding, higher accuracy, enterprise-readiness that is secure, governed and compliant from the first deployment, and a unique context layer built on over 50 years of process and industry expertise, encoded into every agent action. This is AI built where real work happens.”

Joule Work and Joule Studio Make the Autonomous Enterprise Real

New agentic thinking capabilities that plan and orchestrate the steps assistants and agents need to reliably complete complex, multistep business workflows across SAP landscapes. New capabilities in SAP Knowledge Graph will incorporate data from additional SAP and non-SAP sources that are unique to each customer. Users can query and explore their customized data in natural language and get accurate answers grounded in their own information. Advancements in interoperability allow third-party agents to securely invoke Joule Agents through a governed agent gateway. This enforced access control enables agents from different providers to collaborate across business workflows without sacrificing governance or control. New SAP Enterprise AI Gateway solution will extend governance to AI interactions, offering a centralized way to manage AI traffic across the enterprise that will consolidate authentication, policy enforcement, routing, monitoring, usage tracking and auditing. New Joule Assistant and SAP AI Agent Hub expand governance capabilities, and a new AI Governance Assistant helps customers meet compliance requirements for the EU AI Act. These are designed to address critical barriers to scaling enterprise AI: keeping AI systems classified, compliant and operating within defined organizational guardrails and context.

New capabilities for Joule Work will help make AI agents more effective at handling complex business processes via open protocols including Agent2Agent (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP). These innovations advance Joule Work to better understand context, make decisions and execute multistep business workflows across enterprise systems and business domains:

SAP also announced that Joule Studio has new observability and administrative controls to give developers and administrators visibility into agent behavior, model usage and spend. Joule Studio is SAP's AI-first development environment that is accessible through Joule Work for building and extending enterprise agents. Joule Studio will run a time-bound promotion for select customers, where deploying and running custom agents on the SAP-managed Joule Studio runtime will remain free through December 2026. The design-time tooling for building and testing agents and n8n workflows with AI-assisted development will remain free under fair-use limits.

SAP Business Data Cloud as the Grounding Engine of the Autonomous Enterprise:

SAP Business Data Cloud Ontology Manager in SAP Business Data Cloud (SAP BDC) will provide an AI-native authoring experience for building ontologies across SAP and third-party data. By helping AI understand how data from different teams, systems and applications relate to one another, AI agents can more accurately reason and make decisions across the enterprise. The solutions complement SAP Knowledge Graph, which provides rich business context for SAP data.

Additionally, SAP is expanding its lakehouse capabilities with Dremio, adding native support for Apache Iceberg and Apache Polaris plus a high-performance, federated query engine that will enable unified data access without moving or copying the data. SAP expands its partnership with Databricks, bringing the full scope and latest innovations of data engineering and enterprise AI capabilities into SAP Business Data Cloud as SAP Databricks. Core innovations such as Lakeflow, Agent Bricks, Unity Gateway, and Lakebase will help customers to simplify data management and provide a strong data foundation for their AI journey. With a deeper integration to SAP Business Data Cloud, a new SAP Application Data Foundation, as well as an integration between Joule and Genie, SAP and Databricks are helping customers establish an enterprise-wide lakehouse as the foundation for the Autonomous Enterprise and Joule Work.

The SAP Reltio solution, recently announced at SAP Connect, will bring multidomain master data management to SAP BDC. It unifies and enriches customer, supplier and product records across SAP and non-SAP systems into trusted, reusable data products that can power applications and AI agents.

Tabular Foundation Model Trusted for Business, Validated in Space:

SAP announced its latest tabular AI model, SAP-RPT-2.0, which will expand beyond classification and regression to support anomaly and outlier detection, and richer AI-powered analysis through embeddings. These native, multi-table capabilities will further reduce manual engineering while delivering faster, deeper insights from structured data. In addition, a new SAP-RPT-TS model will help customers predict values across time-indexed business metrics for key forecasting use cases using the SAP Integrated Business Planning solution without requiring custom machine learning.

In partnership with HPE, SAP also announced the deployment of SAP-RPT on the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 aboard the International Space Station (ISS), one of the most significant edge-compute validations of any enterprise AI model to date. SAP-RPT is planned to run directly onboard the ISS to support anomaly triage, predict issues before failures escalate, reconstruct missing sensor values from historical data, and generate explainable mission-health reports for astronauts and ground teams - all without requiring data to be sent back to Earth for analysis.

“The same trusted SAP-RPT model that powers global supply chains also can work in space,” said Herzig.“SAP's deep-rooted, proven expertise has led to the International Space Station's use of our tabular foundation model to predict potential mission-critical failures in orbit. With SAP-RPT and TabPFN from Prior Labs, we bring the unique capabilities of tabular AI into the enterprise and across every frontier.”

Out-of-the-Box Assistants and Agents Define Our Advantage:

For five decades, SAP has built the systems of record that run your business. We will deliver, out of the box, a suite of assistants and agents across five horizontal domains all running on SAP Business AI Platform - with industry specialization - that provides a baseline for systems of intelligence and systems of action.

Ecosystem Partners Help Expand Platform Capabilities:

The global SAP partner ecosystem brings new capabilities to the ongoing operation and extension of solutions on SAP Business AI Platform, helping customers advance toward the Autonomous Enterprise. At SAP TechEd, the following partner announcements were highlighted:

A collaboration with Intel closes the loop between enterprise workflows and autonomous robots, bridging informational technology and operational technology through physical AI.

In addition, new SAP solution extensions with Docusign, Parloa and Redwood extend autonomous capabilities for customers, helping them run their core processes end to end, without handoffs between systems.

Beyond technology, SAP is empowering its strong developer community with new enablement and engagement with tens of thousands joining for Devtoberfest leading up to SAP TechEd, new reference architectures, tutorials and hands-on opportunities attendees can try onsite at the event and at home.

About SAP:As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit .

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F.