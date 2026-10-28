SAP Empowers AI Developers To Build What Matters And Turn Intent Into Autonomous Execution
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) International Space Station's use of tabular AI and expanded partnerships demonstrate the art of the possible with SAP AI Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit . This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Philipp Herzig, CTO of SAP SE DUBAI, UAE - October 2026 - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) has announced a series of AI innovations at its annual SAP TechEd conference that expands its portfolio for developers. The enhancements to the Joule Studio and Joule Work solutions and SAP Business AI Platform, including the latest tabular foundation model from SAP, offer new tools to build and extend AI agents, a richer data and business context for those agents to reason with, and strengthened governance controls to run them responsibly across the enterprise. SAP Business AI Platform gives organizations one place to build, contextualize and govern AI across SAP and third-party environments. With Joule Studio, business users and developers can use no-code and pro-code tools to build and extend agents, choosing from more than 70 AI models. Customers in the Joule Studio early adopter program also can design and run n8n workflows in Joule Studio, with broader availability to follow. The SAP Business Data Cloud and SAP Knowledge Graph solutions ground those agents in trusted business data and context, helping organizations select the right model for each use case and better manage AI value and consumption. Importantly, SAP customers' data remains their data. SAP does not share customer data with anyone to train or improve large language models. “SAP TechEd has always been where builders shape what comes next,” said Philipp Herzig, CTO of SAP SE.“This year, we are showing how we are moving from AI learning your business to running it. Joule Work is where you put your intent and get work done, in one experience across the entire SAP landscape and beyond. That is the shift we are delivering at scale. Everything underneath runs on SAP Business AI Platform, delivering faster time to value through out-of-the-box business understanding, higher accuracy, enterprise-readiness that is secure, governed and compliant from the first deployment, and a unique context layer built on over 50 years of process and industry expertise, encoded into every agent action. This is AI built where real work happens.” Joule Work and Joule Studio Make the Autonomous Enterprise Real New capabilities for Joule Work will help make AI agents more effective at handling complex business processes via open protocols including Agent2Agent (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP). These innovations advance Joule Work to better understand context, make decisions and execute multistep business workflows across enterprise systems and business domains:
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New agentic thinking capabilities that plan and orchestrate the steps assistants and agents need to reliably complete complex, multistep business workflows across SAP landscapes.
New capabilities in SAP Knowledge Graph will incorporate data from additional SAP and non-SAP sources that are unique to each customer. Users can query and explore their customized data in natural language and get accurate answers grounded in their own information.
Advancements in interoperability allow third-party agents to securely invoke Joule Agents through a governed agent gateway. This enforced access control enables agents from different providers to collaborate across business workflows without sacrificing governance or control.
New SAP Enterprise AI Gateway solution will extend governance to AI interactions, offering a centralized way to manage AI traffic across the enterprise that will consolidate authentication, policy enforcement, routing, monitoring, usage tracking and auditing.
New Joule Assistant and SAP AI Agent Hub expand governance capabilities, and a new AI Governance Assistant helps customers meet compliance requirements for the EU AI Act. These are designed to address critical barriers to scaling enterprise AI: keeping AI systems classified, compliant and operating within defined organizational guardrails and context.
As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit . This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F.
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