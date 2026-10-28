Emirates NBD And Aster Relaunch 'Pink ATM' Campaign To Promote Breast Cancer Awareness And The Importance Of Early Detection

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 11 ATMs across Dubai feature interactive stories from breast cancer survivors, highlighting the importance of early detection Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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. People can scan QR Codes displayed on the ATMs or book online for complimentary breast cancer screenings at participating Aster locations

. The initiative also includes employee screening camps at three Emirates NBD offices and expert-led educational webinars

Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia (MENATSA) region, has announced the return of its impactful 'Pink ATM' initiative for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The bank has once again partnered with Aster Clinics, Hospitals and Pharmacies, part of Aster DM Healthcare, one of the region's leading integrated healthcare providers.

Following the success of its inaugural campaign, which proved that routine banking interactions could drive life-saving health actions, the 2026 initiative moves from raising awareness to sharing the voices of impact. This year, 11 ATMs have been transformed into interactive storytelling spaces featuring real stories from breast cancer survivors and highlighting the importance of early detection.

Customers and passersby can scan the QR Code displayed on any of the 11 Pink ATMs across Dubai or use a dedicated booking link on the Emirates NBD website to arrange a complimentary breast cancer screening at participating Aster facilities across the UAE. The initiative also extends to Emirates NBD employees, with dedicated screening camps at three main offices and expert-led educational webinars.

Aster's oncology services combine surgical, medical and radiation oncology expertise to support comprehensive, personalised cancer care, with a focus on patient safety and organ preservation where clinically appropriate. Through this partnership, Aster continues to highlight the importance of timely breast cancer screening and access to appropriate medical care.

This commitment is further strengthened by the recently launched Breast Clinic at Aster Hospital Al Qusais, offering coordinated care across breast assessment, diagnosis, treatment, reconstruction and recovery, supported by dedicated breast care nursing and patient coordination services.

As part of the campaign, selected machines have been named after survivor aliases, while a creative pink statement element repurposes familiar banking transaction language into timely reminders to prioritise screening.

Vijay Bains, Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, said:“Our contribution to the communities we serve goes beyond banking. We are committed to using our reach, platforms and partnerships to support wellbeing and help make important health information more accessible. With Pink ATM, we are turning an everyday interaction into an opportunity to hear survivors' stories, encourage conversations about early screening and detection and encourage people to take prompt action. Together with Aster, we hope to make the path from awareness to screening easier for people across the UAE.”

Rahul Kadavakolu, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Aster DM Healthcare, said“At Aster, we believe that accessible healthcare begins with prevention, awareness and timely action. Our partnership with Emirates NBD aligns with our commitment to encouraging women to prioritise their health and undergo regular screening. Through Care for Her – For Her, With Her, Always, our comprehensive, age-specific women's health programme, we aim to provide personalised and holistic care at every stage of womanhood, from adolescence to menopause and beyond. By bringing together survivor stories, educational initiatives and complimentary screenings, the Pink ATM campaign reinforces our shared commitment to preventive care and making quality healthcare more accessible to women across the UAE.”

The initiative also places a strong focus on internal employee wellbeing. Emirates NBD and Aster will host dedicated on-ground screening camps across their primary operational hubs. Additionally, employees will be invited to an interactive educational webinar hosted by an Aster medical specialist, providing an open forum to discuss prevention, risk factors and regular self-examination techniques.

Through the continuation of the Pink ATM campaign, Emirates NBD and Aster reaffirm their shared commitment to the UAE community, driving long-term positive impact through practical and accessible healthcare advocacy.

The 12 specialised Pink ATMs are accessible throughout October at branches across Jumeirah Al Wasl, Al Muraqqabat, Deira, Al Quoz, Al Qusais, Umm Suqeim, Business Bay, Al Barsha, Al Qiyadah and Sheikh Zayed Road, BurJuman (Bank Street) Mall, as well as at City Centre Mirdif.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENATSA (Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 25 million active customers. As at 30th September 2026, total assets were AED 1.38 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 375.7 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 1,399 branches and 4,967 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 6.1 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC:

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of“We will treat you well”. The organisation's robust integrated healthcare model includes 16 hospitals, 128 clinics, and 360 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.