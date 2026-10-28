Abu Dhabi Property Market Trends In Q3 2026: Bayut's Analysis Highlights Diverse Demand And Sustained Confidence

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: Bayut, the UAE's leading property portal, has released an in-depth analysis of the search and pricing trends in Abu Dhabi's property sales and rental sectors for the third quarter of 2026. The report shows minor to moderate increases in asking sales prices for apartments in the affordable and mid-tier segments, reflecting sustained demand for budget-friendly properties. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Alongside Bayut's analysis, the latest Market Sentiment Survey by dubizzle and Bayut, also points to a generally confident outlook. Buyers are the most optimistic group, with 46% expecting property prices to rise over the next 12 months. Among the surveyed buyers, 60% described themselves as highly confident or cautiously optimistic about the market over the next 5 years. Q3 2026 Trends for Buying Properties in Abu Dhabi

Saadiyat Island and The Marina attracted the highest level of interest from Ultra High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) in the ultra-luxury segment. Whereas buyers seeking luxury apartments demonstrated a preference for properties on Yas Island and Al Raha Beach. Al Reem Island led the search demand within the mid-tier apartment sector. Masdar City and Baniyas followed, both recording an increase in average asking price per square foot. Al Ghadeer has emerged as the top choice for affordable apartments and witnessed an overall increase in average asking price per square foot. Al Reef and Al Shamkha also attracted buyers in this segment. Those searching for ultra-luxury villas leaned toward Nurai Island and Saadiyat Island, while Yas Island and Al Raha Beach remained favourites for buyers and investors seeking luxury villas. Al Raha Gardens and Zayed City remained popular among buyers searching for mid-tier villas. For budget-friendly villas, Al Shamkha and Al Reef were the primary focus areas in Q3 2026. According to Bayut's data, the average advertised price per square foot for affordable and mid-tier apartments in Al Ghadeer, Al Shamkha, Masdar City and Baniyas witnessed moderate increases of 3% to 9.20%. Notably, mid-tier apartments in Baniyas recorded a price per sq. ft. increase of 9.20%, followed by affordable flats in Al Ghadeer, which witnessed a moderate rise of 6.20%. Among popular residential island communities, price per sq. ft. for Al Maryah Island apartments rose by 3.20% in Q3 2026.

Al Maryah Island reported a 7.00% ROI in the luxury apartment category, while The Marina, with a 5.00% return on investment (ROI), was the preferred choice for ultra-luxury apartments. Al Samha maintained its demand for mid-tier apartment purchases with a projected rental yield of 7.10% during the third quarter of 2026. Affordable apartments in Al Reef offered a high projected return on investment (ROI) of 7.90%, emerging as a decent investment option in the budget-friendly apartment category. Among the top ROI locations for villas, the luxury villa segment was dominated by Al Raha Beach, which recorded modest returns of 5.20%. Saadiyat Island, a favourite among UHNWIs, offered a 4.30% ROI in Q3 2026. Between Two Bridges (Bain Al Jessrain) offered the highest ROI of 10.10% for affordable houses, while Al Dhafrah villas had an ROI of 11.50%.

Popular affordable off-plan apartment projects included Al Reeman 1 and Reeman Garden 1. Shams Abu Dhabi was the preferred choice for mid-tier off-plan apartments. Gardenia Bay and Saadiyat Cultural District were the most popular off-plan projects offering luxury and ultra-luxury apartments, respectively. Regarding popular off-plan villa projects, Al Reeman 2 and Bloom Living were the top choices in the budget-friendly and mid-tier categories, respectively. Island community off-plan villa developments of Yas Park Gate and Saadiyat Lagoons attracted luxury and ultra-luxury property buyers.

Buyers' interest stayed strong in the established communities as prices remained largely steady, with minor adjustments recorded in several areas. The survey findings point to a more measured resale environment, with 79% of sellers pricing their properties at or below market value and 69% willing to negotiate. Realistic pricing, transparency and flexibility remain important factors as buyers become more calculated in assessing available opportunities and making purchase decisions.Highest Rental Yield Locations in the UAE Capital:Popular Off-plan Projects in Abu Dhabi for Q3 2026Trends for Renting Properties in Abu Dhabi

With a few exceptions, property rents in popular areas of Abu Dhabi largely stayed stable or saw subtle changes. Sentiments seem to be balanced regarding rental prices in the Emirate, with half of the participants expecting rents to stay stable over the next few months while 25% anticipate a rise. The market benefits from steady demand, supported by survey findings showing 47% of buyers plan to move within a month.

In the luxury and ultra-luxury segment, Al Raha Beach and Saadiyat Island were preferred locations for renting apartments, while Yas Island and Saadiyat Island led the rental market for villas. Khalifa City and Al Reem Island have been prominent choices for affordable and mid-tier apartment rentals. At the same time, Zayed City and Khalifa City have emerged as the top searched areas for renting affordable and mid-tier villas in the UAE capital.

Bayut's Q3 2026 data analysis reveals the resilient nature of Abu Dhabi's rental property market.

The real estate market in Abu Dhabi has everything to become an attractive option for both local and international investors. The sales sector has shown resilience, indicating a positive outlook for the remainder of the year. Consumer confidence remains sustained, with expectations of continued upward movement in the months ahead.

Commenting on the findings, Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut, and Board Member of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said:

“Abu Dhabi is becoming a serious contender in the global property market, and we're seeing that particularly in ultra-luxury homes and branded residences. The range of off-plan projects is giving buyers more choice and attracting interest from international high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors.

This confidence also comes from knowing that the right foundations are in place. The government's focus on clearer regulation, greater transparency and investor-friendly policies is helping buyers feel more confident about their decisions. Looking ahead, I expect Abu Dhabi to continue attracting interest from both local and international buyers, putting the market in a strong position as we approach the end of 2026.”

Disclaimer: This report is based on property prices advertised by real estate agencies on behalf of their clients on Bayut. The figures presented reflect advertised listing prices only and are not representative of actual real estate transaction prices or completed sales in Abu Dhabi unless stated explicitly. Reported price metrics are calculated using a trimmed mean methodology to reduce the influence of extreme values and provide a more robust summary of advertised market prices.