ISD Dubai Sports City Launches Free Sessions For People Of Determination As Part Of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Courts reserved every day of the Challenge, plus free Real Madrid Foundation football coaching in schools and parks across Dubai and Sharjah Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Timings for free padel and table tennis sessions for people of determination at ISD Dubai Sports City, 31 October to 29 November 2026:
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, UAE, October 2026 – ISD Dubai Sports City is taking sport beyond its walls for the 10th Dubai Fitness Challenge, helping the community build habits that last well beyond 30 days. Created with social impact and inclusion at its core, ISD Dubai Sports City's free 30×30 Challenge program runs from 31 October to 29 November and includes daily racquet sports sessions for people of determination, giving them the chance to be part of the citywide movement for fitness and wellbeing. In addition, the Real Madrid Foundation's Educational Football Program will extend its coaching to schools and parks across Dubai and Sharjah, turning a month of activity into a long-term connection with sport. Throughout the month-long challenge, ISD Dubai Sports City will reserve three padel courts and three table tennis tables exclusively for people of determination, with a dedicated one-hour session every day and free admission. The sessions offer a welcoming, accessible space for people of all abilities to stay active, build confidence and enjoy sport as part of the wider community. “Great facilities only matter if people can use them. For people of determination, the barrier to sport is often not ability but access to a space, a regular time and an environment where they feel they belong. This year, we wanted our participation in Dubai Fitness Challenge to open that door,” said Daniels Petrovs, CEO, ISD Dubai Sports City,“When everyone can take part, the whole community gains. Confidence grows, friendships form and families play together. Our hope is that what starts this November becomes part of people's routines long after the challenge ends.” Following its most recent school visits, the Real Madrid Foundation's Educational Football Program is taking its coaching into more schools across Dubai and Sharjah this year. Working alongside each school's PE department, its coaches will deliver free football sessions during PE classes, so every child in the class can take part, whether they have played before. The sessions combine football skills with values such as teamwork, respect and resilience, giving children a positive first experience of the sport. Beyond the classroom, the program's coaches will join the Challenge's Fitness Villages and Hubs, leading beach soccer sessions at Kite Beach and hosting schools at Al Warqa Park, with further sessions planned at Zabeel Park and other community locations. All of ISD's 30×30 Challenge activations are free to attend. Every child who takes part in the football activations will also receive a certificate of participation and an invitation to a free taster session at ISD Dubai Sports City, where the football program already has almost 1,200 players. With its expanding presence, the program now has the capacity to nearly double that number, giving more young people the chance to continue playing long after the Challenge ends.
Timings for free padel and table tennis sessions for people of determination at ISD Dubai Sports City, 31 October to 29 November 2026:
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Monday to Thursday: 2pm to 3pm
Friday: 12:30pm to 1:30pm
Saturday: 8pm to 9pm (Saturday 14 November: 1pm to 2pm)
Sunday: 4pm to 5pm
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