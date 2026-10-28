Zain KSA Achieves 11% Profit Growth Reaching SAR 538 Million In First Nine Months Of 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Zain KSA, the leading digital services provider, announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2026, reporting revenue of SAR 8.141 billion, up 1% from SAR 8.095 billion in the same period of 2025. Net profit reached SAR 538 million, compared to SAR 373 million in the corresponding period last year. Excluding non-recurring gains related to the Universal Service Fund (USF) project, net profit grew by 11%, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to around SAR 2.511 billion. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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During the reporting period, Zain KSA continued to implement its strategy to enhance operational efficiency and diversify revenue streams by developing its digital infrastructure and expanding its portfolio of services and solutions for consumers, businesses and government entities. The company continued to grow its business across adjacent markets, including Yaqoot digital services and Tamam Financing, and expand into fintech, digital insurance, and integrated digital solutions.

Commenting on the results, Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman AlSadhan, CEO of Zain KSA, said:“At Zain KSA, we continue to advance our business and strengthen our digital capabilities through targeted investments that improve operational efficiency and diversify our operations. This supports our ability to respond to evolving market needs and capitalize on growth opportunities in the digital economy. We believe the true value of technology is its impact on people's lives and on businesses. That is why we focus on delivering innovative digital solutions that contribute to the growth of key sectors and create sustainable value for our customers, partners, and shareholders, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.”

He added,“As part of our efforts to develop digital infrastructure, Zain KSA signed an MoU with DataVolt to establish data centers that would strengthen the digital infrastructure and support the Kingdom's data and AI economy. We continued to enhance our network capabilities through launching 5G-Advanced (5G+) services and rolling out Saudi Arabia's first commercial fixed wireless link via Full Duplex technology, improving connectivity and strengthening our network. We continue to develop our AI Center of Excellence to expand the use of artificial intelligence across our operations and services. Also, our partnership with Red Hat supports digital infrastructure evolution, greater system resilience, and continued innovation. In parallel, we're extending the impact of our solutions on healthcare. Zain KSA's advanced connectivity technologies supported 11 robotic surgeries across Riyadh, Jazan, and Hail, including a lung resection that marked a global medical milestone. Partnering with the Innovation Empowerment Center at Seha Virtual Hospital, we provided the connectivity required to support these advanced medical applications, demonstrating the role of digital infrastructure in enabling innovation and improving healthcare services.”

“We also collaborated with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, to launch the Electronic Mosque Affairs System, the largest Saudi technology project of its kind. The system applies advanced technologies to improve the efficiency of mosque management and enhance services, supporting digital transformation across the sector.”

“As part of our sustainability efforts, we launched EcoFusion towers to improve energy efficiency across telecommunications infrastructure. Zain KSA published its corporate sustainability report, highlighting its performance and initiatives across environmental, social, and governance areas. The company maintained an AA rating in the MSCI ESG Ratings, reflecting ongoing efforts to strengthen sustainable practices and responsible governance.”

These achievements build on Zain KSA's strategy to empower an“intelligent and sustainable Wonderful World.” They also reinforce the company's role in advancing the national digital ecosystem and enabling digital transformation across sectors, driving the digital economy and contributing to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.