MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai prepares to welcome 26 new private education institutions in 2026–27, while the GCC is projected to require more than 2,800 additional schools by 2029 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, October, 2026 – The rapid expansion of schools and education centres across the Gulf is creating new opportunities for education providers, investors and technology companies, as the region responds to rising demand for learning places and a growing school-age population. GESS Dubai 2026 will bring together education leaders, school operators, investors and innovators to discuss how the sector can respond to this growth while maintaining quality and improving learning outcomes.

Dubai's private education sector is set to expand further, with 26 new private education institutions opening in the 2026–27 academic year, comprising of seven schools, 17 early childhood centres and two international higher education institutions (KHDA). Meanwhile, the GCC education sector is projected to see student numbers rise from 14 million in 2024 to 15.5 million by 2029, with demand expected to require more than 2,800 additional schools over the same period (Alpen Capital, GCC Education Industry Report 2025).

Imad Ghandour, Co-Founder and Managing Director of CedarBridge, said:““Education is one of the few sectors where capital deployment is actually accelerating. We are seeking for the inspiring operators – across the whole spectrum – who can turn our capital into measurably better outcomes for every learner, and consequently to us as investors.”

A Region Expanding Its Education Capacity

Across the GCC, the international schools market now comprises 1,854 schools serving almost 1.9 million students. International school enrolment has grown by 12.9% since 2021–22, with the number of schools increasing by 10.6% over the same period.

The UAE remains the GCC's largest international-school market, with 935 schools serving more than 934,000 students. Dubai's Education Strategy E33 targets 100 new schools by 2033, with more than 20 applications for new schools under review by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The latest expansion reflects this wider momentum. Dubai's private schools enrolled 406,563 students at the start of the 2026–27 academic year, up 4.6% (Gulf News, 1 October 2026). The seven new schools will add nearly 17,000 places, while the 17 new early childhood centres will provide more than 1,700 additional places.

In Saudi Arabia, 120 new schools were inaugurated through private-sector partnership models during 2025, further highlighting the region's focus on expanding education capacity.

Against this backdrop, GESS Dubai 2026 will provide a platform for discussion on how investment, school development, leadership and innovation can support the region's changing education needs.

Capital Backing the Classroom

Among the latest speaker confirmations are three senior voices from the region's education investment community – including Imad Ghandour of CedarBridge, quoted above – joining the programme alongside Education Investment MENA ( education-investment-mena/), GESS Dubai's co-located investment conference.

Suveer Arenja, Director at Frontier Investment Management (FIM) Partners, said:““Having helped build and manage a portfolio of schools and invested across K–12 education in the GCC and Egypt, I have seen that sustainable growth takes more than capital. Meeting the region's demand for more schools means creating institutions who invest in quality, deliver for students and earn families' trust over the long term. That is the perspective I look forward to bringing to GESS Dubai.”

Scaling School Leadership:

As the region expands its education capacity, school leaders face the challenge of growing sustainably while maintaining educational quality, culture and student wellbeing.

Dr Steffen Sommer, Director General of Misk Schools, joins the programme as Saudi Arabia's school sector continues its expansion.

Dr Steffen Sommer, Director General of Misk Schools, said:“Y 'One of the challenges of a growth market is how to scale without compromising educational standards or school culture. In the AI era, maintaining institutional integrity requires us to rethink not only how students learn, but how we validate learning and distinguish genuine understanding from AI-enabled performance. My session on Assessment 3.0 will explore how schools can evolve assessment from measuring the past to enabling the future.”

Through these conversations, GESS Dubai 2026 will explore how the region can expand education opportunities while ensuring quality, inclusion and sustainable growth.

GESS Dubai 2026 takes place from 10–12 November 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Saeed Halls. Registration is free for education professionals.