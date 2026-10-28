Assam Crackdown: 80 Arrested In Dhubri District Over Child Marriage

Ongoing Crackdown on Child Marriage in Dhubri

A total of 80 people, including 54 husbands, have been arrested in 66 cases in Assam's Dhubri district as part of the ongoing crackdown on child marriage, Dhubri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Debasish Borah said on Wednesday. He added that further arrests may follow as the investigation progresses.

According to the official, the arrests have been made under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Child Marriage Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. "As part of our statewide operations, we have taken action here in the state. So far, 80 individuals have been apprehended, and 66 cases have been registered. In connection with these 66 cases, 80 people have been taken into custody. We have already secured police custody for those arrested; previously, the count was 67, then 64, to conduct further interrogation and identify others who may be involved. We are taking action under the relevant laws, specifically the Prevention of Child Marriage Act and the POCSO Act. In total, 80 individuals have been arrested, and there may be more arrests to follow," Borah told ANI.

Police Updates on Investigation Progress

Dhubri SSP Details Arrest Figures

Providing a further update on the operation, the Dhubri SSP said that 80 people had been arrested in the district as of Wednesday morning, including 54 husbands, while 66 cases had been registered. "As of this morning, in Dhubri district, 80 people have been arrested, including 54 husbands. There are 66 cases in total. We are monitoring how the situation develops; while the figures previously stood at 67 and 64, following verification, 64 individuals were confirmed as arrested and are currently in police custody. They are being interrogated, and if any further information emerges, we will take appropriate action," he added.

Borah also clarified the change in the arrest figures, stating that although the preliminary number reported earlier was 67, subsequent verification confirmed 64 arrests as of the previous update. The number has now increased to 80, with authorities continuing their efforts to identify and apprehend other individuals who may be involved in the cases. The police have secured custody of those arrested for further interrogation, which is aimed at gathering additional information and identifying other possible accused in connection with the registered cases. The authorities are continuing to monitor the situation as the statewide crackdown on child marriage progresses. The number of arrests and registered cases may change as investigations continue and further information emerges, the SSP said. Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)

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