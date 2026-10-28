ESET Expands Consumer And SOHO Protection With New AI Security And Anti-Scam Capabilities
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 28, 2026 - ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced new upgrades to ESET HOME Security and ESET Small Business Security, helping consumers and small office/home office users better protect themselves against scams, including increasingly sophisticated AI-powered scams, malicious links, and emerging threats targeting AI tools.
"As AI becomes part of everyday life across Asia Pacific, it is changing both how people use technology and how cybercriminals target them," said Parvinder Walia, President of APAC region at ESET. "Consumers and small businesses need protection that keeps pace with these changes, without adding complexity to their daily lives. With these new capabilities, we are helping users recognise and avoid scams, safeguard sensitive information, and use AI tools with greater confidence."
Recognising this shift, ESET has been strengthening its consumer and SOHO protection against scams for several years and now introduces a new AI Security protection layer, built specifically to safeguard users in this rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Key features of ESET AI Security
AI Conversation Security – Safeguards interactions between end users and ChatGPT. Other major LLMs, such as Gemini and Copilot, will be integrated soon. It proactively scans URLs found in LLM responses and flags content originating from phishing, malicious, or potentially unwanted sources, informing users that the referenced content may not be safe before they click on it. It also scans scripts generated by LLMs to help prevent users from running malicious code on their devices.
AI Agent Security – Monitors what AI agents access and download before execution happens. It proactively protects against unsafe files, scripts downloaded by AI tools, and suspicious external URLs.
AI Skills Checker – AI Skills Checker is a free online tool powered by AI Agent Security technology. It scans AI skills (add-ons for AI tools that enhance their functionality) for signs of malicious activity and risky behavior before users install and use them.
AI Behavioral Monitoring – Works alongside AI Agent Security to continuously monitor AI agents' behaviors and actions to discover unusual actions, suspicious access attempts, unexpected behavior patterns, and suspicious download sources.
ESET is also introducing Browser Screen Protection, designed to safeguard sensitive data during online activity, which:
Prevents unauthorised screenshots, screen recording, and screen sharing
Protects against infostealers and screen-capture malware
And strengthens security during online banking, shopping, and private browsing sessions
Additionally, ESET expands its protection to the iOS environment with ESET Mobile Security for iOS*, protecting users against malicious websites, links, and threats coming from misconfigured device settings or vulnerable Wi-Fi networks. This solution is available on the App Store in both free and premium versions.
ESET Mobile Security for iOS includes:
Link Checker (Free) – Checks any URL against ESET's continually updated database of malicious links.
Device Scan (Free) – Provides a one-click security posture overview and checks the device setup for potential weaknesses, including misconfigured settings, missing protection-related permissions, and ignored issues.
Device Settings Check (Free) – Reviews key protections, such as screen lock, notification handling, and available storage for future updates.
Anti-Phishing for Safari (Premium) – Blocks malicious pages before they load.
Connection Security (Premium) – Flags risky or unsecured Wi-Fi networks while allowing creation of a list of trusted networks.
Besides all above-mentioned improvements, ESET Small Business Security now also includes Web Control. This feature enables users to configure web access settings to protect employees from accessing web pages that may contain dangerous or inappropriate content, potentially offensive material, content violating intellectual property rights, or pages that may have a negative impact on productivity.
"As AI becomes part of everyday life across Asia Pacific, it is changing both how people use technology and how cybercriminals target them," said Parvinder Walia, President of APAC region at ESET. "Consumers and small businesses need protection that keeps pace with these changes, without adding complexity to their daily lives. With these new capabilities, we are helping users recognise and avoid scams, safeguard sensitive information, and use AI tools with greater confidence."
Recognising this shift, ESET has been strengthening its consumer and SOHO protection against scams for several years and now introduces a new AI Security protection layer, built specifically to safeguard users in this rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Key features of ESET AI Security
AI Conversation Security – Safeguards interactions between end users and ChatGPT. Other major LLMs, such as Gemini and Copilot, will be integrated soon. It proactively scans URLs found in LLM responses and flags content originating from phishing, malicious, or potentially unwanted sources, informing users that the referenced content may not be safe before they click on it. It also scans scripts generated by LLMs to help prevent users from running malicious code on their devices.
AI Agent Security – Monitors what AI agents access and download before execution happens. It proactively protects against unsafe files, scripts downloaded by AI tools, and suspicious external URLs.
AI Skills Checker – AI Skills Checker is a free online tool powered by AI Agent Security technology. It scans AI skills (add-ons for AI tools that enhance their functionality) for signs of malicious activity and risky behavior before users install and use them.
AI Behavioral Monitoring – Works alongside AI Agent Security to continuously monitor AI agents' behaviors and actions to discover unusual actions, suspicious access attempts, unexpected behavior patterns, and suspicious download sources.
ESET is also introducing Browser Screen Protection, designed to safeguard sensitive data during online activity, which:
Prevents unauthorised screenshots, screen recording, and screen sharing
Protects against infostealers and screen-capture malware
And strengthens security during online banking, shopping, and private browsing sessions
Additionally, ESET expands its protection to the iOS environment with ESET Mobile Security for iOS*, protecting users against malicious websites, links, and threats coming from misconfigured device settings or vulnerable Wi-Fi networks. This solution is available on the App Store in both free and premium versions.
ESET Mobile Security for iOS includes:
Link Checker (Free) – Checks any URL against ESET's continually updated database of malicious links.
Device Scan (Free) – Provides a one-click security posture overview and checks the device setup for potential weaknesses, including misconfigured settings, missing protection-related permissions, and ignored issues.
Device Settings Check (Free) – Reviews key protections, such as screen lock, notification handling, and available storage for future updates.
Anti-Phishing for Safari (Premium) – Blocks malicious pages before they load.
Connection Security (Premium) – Flags risky or unsecured Wi-Fi networks while allowing creation of a list of trusted networks.
Besides all above-mentioned improvements, ESET Small Business Security now also includes Web Control. This feature enables users to configure web access settings to protect employees from accessing web pages that may contain dangerous or inappropriate content, potentially offensive material, content violating intellectual property rights, or pages that may have a negative impact on productivity.
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