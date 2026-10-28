Festive Ad Campaigns Bring Whatsapp Leads, But Slow Replies May Lead To Missed Sales

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2026 1:32 am - Festive campaigns drive WhatsApp enquiries, but delayed responses can cost sales. WappBiz helps businesses automate replies, manage leads, track ad performance and improve conversions through faster customer engagement.

India's festive shopping period stretches from Navratri and Diwali to the wedding season, gifting occasions and Christmas, creating months of opportunities for businesses. According to the Confederation of All India Traders, Diwali 2025 recorded trade worth?6.05 lakh crore, a 25% rise, as brands increased their advertising efforts to attract festive shoppers.

While these campaigns help businesses generate enquiries, handling the incoming conversations is often a challenge. Leads arriving through Click-to-WhatsApp ads and website forms can quickly overwhelm sales teams. When customers are left waiting for responses, businesses risk losing potential buyers along with the money spent attracting them.

The importance of timely communication is reflected in WhatsApp's 2026 State of Business Messaging report, a Kantar study conducted for Meta. It found that 72.4% of consumers are more likely to purchase from businesses offering messaging options, while 69% believe waiting on hold is a waste of time. During the festive rush, when shoppers are exploring several options, response time can influence their purchasing decisions.

As Ghanshyam Sharma, CTO of WappBiz, explains:

“Brands spend their biggest budgets of the year on festive ads and then lose a large share of those leads in an overloaded inbox. The click is only half the job. What happens in the next 60 seconds decides whether that spend turns into revenue.”

For businesses, the priority is to acknowledge enquiries immediately, identify interested buyers and ensure that sales representatives spend their time on conversations requiring personal attention. Connecting these activities with existing business systems can also help teams manage leads more effectively.

WappBiz, a WhatsApp Business API platform, helps businesses handle growing message volumes through a shared team inbox and automated workflows. Its round-robin lead assignment feature distributes incoming enquiries across agents, reducing the chances of messages being overlooked. Click-to-WhatsApp ad attribution also enables businesses to identify the advertisements generating enquiries and contributing to conversions.

In ecommerce, festive shoppers frequently ask about product availability, delivery schedules and special offers. Automated chatbots can respond to these questions around the clock, while enquiries involving bulk gifting or specific requirements can be transferred to sales representatives. Abandoned cart recovery messages help businesses reconnect with shoppers who leave without completing purchases. Brands can also run targeted flash sale broadcasts for existing and new customers. Shopify and WooCommerce integrations help synchronise product and order information, while UPI payment links allow customers to complete transactions through WhatsApp.

Explore how WappBiz helps online retailers automate customer interactions, recover abandoned carts and boost festive sales:

For jewellery retailers, festive purchases often involve several enquiries before customers make their final choice. Questions about pricing, making charges, purity and product availability require timely answers, particularly during Dhanteras and the wedding season. WappBiz Chatbots assist retailers in handling these enquiries at any hour. Businesses can also send scheduled promotional reminders, share jewellery catalogues and arrange showroom appointments through WhatsApp. Using customer purchase history, retailers can offer repeat buyers early access to collections and relevant festive offers.

Real estate developers also experience increased enquiries when new projects and festive promotions are announced around Navratri and Diwali. WappBiz's Real Estate AI Agent helps identify prospective buyers, share brochures, floor plans and cost sheets based on their requirements, and arrange site visits with automated reminders. Through integration with MDOC, a real estate CRM, customer conversations, lead tags and status updates can be recorded automatically, making it easier for sales teams to manage enquiries and follow-ups.

Hotels and hospitality businesses face similar pressure during festive holidays, wedding celebrations and year-end travel. WhatsApp Forms allow businesses to collect reservation dates, guest details and booking requirements directly from customers. Automated confirmations and reminders simplify communication, while advance payment links make the booking process more convenient. Group reservations and wedding-related enquiries can also be managed through WhatsApp before being passed to reservation staff for further assistance.

WappBiz has also earned recognition from Meta for its technical capabilities. Operated by VR Augment Works Pvt. Ltd., WappBiz is an official Meta Business Partner and was recognised as a WhatsApp for Business Technical Certified Company, effective 15 October 2026. The company is among seven organisations in India listed in Meta's Certified Company directory. This certification acknowledges Meta-verified expertise in business onboarding, platform adoption and addressing technical challenges associated with the WhatsApp Business Platform.

Discover how WappBiz helps jewellery businesses manage customer enquiries, promote festive offers and drive store visits:

The benefits of quick customer engagement are reflected in WappBiz's work with Aquatec Plus 2. As Varsha Sharma, Co-founder of WappBiz, explains:

“With Aquatec Plus 2, a median first reply time of three seconds meant 97.5% of customers who started a conversation heard back within one minute. During the festive season, when shoppers compare several brands at once, that first reply can make all the difference.”

As India's festive buying season continues across several months, enquiries generated early in the season may still lead to purchases later. Businesses that respond promptly, automate routine communication and prioritise meaningful customer interactions can make better use of their advertising investments. By bringing these activities together, WappBiz helps brands manage festive enquiries more efficiently while keeping personal customer engagement at the centre of the sales process.

Confederation of All India Traders, Research report on Diwali festival sales 2025:

WhatsApp Business, The State of Business Messaging (Kantar for Meta):

Outlook Money, developers timing launches to Navratri and Diwali: