Edmonton Vehicle Owners Can Arrange Junk Car Removal Before Snow Covers The Yard

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2026 2:00 am - Cash for Cars Edmonton buys running and non-running cars, damaged and accident vehicles, scrap and end-of-life vehicles, trucks, SUVs and vans.

Edmonton, Alberta, A car that stopped running in summer gets harder to move once snow and ice settle on the driveway. Owners who want junk car removal in Edmonton can arrange it now with one phone call, one in-person offer, and cash paid when the vehicle leaves.

What counts as a junk car

Cash for Cars Edmonton accepts all vehicle types and conditions. The car does not need to start or drive. Vehicles with no keys, no plates, or a spot on an acreage are also accepted.

The buyer sorts these vehicles into two groups. Junk vehicles are end-of-life cars that still hold valuable parts. Metal-value-only vehicles are cars where the parts are gone and the metal is the remaining value.

How the offer is built

Four factors set the price: vehicle weight, the scrap-metal market price, the salvageable parts still on the car, and its year, make and condition. The scrap-metal price changes weekly, so no quote is permanent.

A phone call starts the process but does not produce the final number. The firm offer comes after someone sees the vehicle. An intact car is worth more than a stripped one of the same model.

Junk car removal Edmonton owners should plan for: the paperwork

Every purchase requires proof of ownership. A vehicle with an active lien needs the finance cleared before the sale. The Alberta sale paperwork is explained at collection.

Owners who leave a derelict vehicle on a property should also know that the City of Edmonton has separate rules for that situation. Moving the car sooner avoids the question.

Coverage, towing and hours

The junk car removal service covers a radius of 80 km from Edmonton. That includes Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Leduc, Fort Saskatchewan, Nisku, Beaumont, Devon and Morinville.

Towing is free on every vehicle and is not deducted from the offer. Pickup is the same day in most cases. Phone lines are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Three steps for owners

Call or text with the year, make, model, condition and location of the vehicle.

Receive a firm offer after the vehicle is viewed.

Collect cash on the spot when the vehicle is picked up.

About Cash for Cars Edmonton

Cash for Cars Edmonton buys running and non-running cars, damaged and accident vehicles, scrap and end-of-life vehicles, trucks, SUVs and vans. The company offers junk car removal in Edmonton and surrounding towns, and it dismantles and recycles the vehicles it buys, in-house and with partner recyclers.