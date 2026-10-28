Interior Minister, UAE Ambassador Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazin Farrayeh discussed ways to enhance cooperation with United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Jordan Sultan Mohammed Saeed Al Shamsi during a meeting at the ministry's headquarters on Wednesday.

The two sides reviewed issues of common interest and ways to support and develop relations between the two countries across various fields.

Faraya and Al Shamsi stressed the depth of ties between Jordan and the UAE, which they said continue to grow.

They also reviewed mutual coordination and prospects for future cooperation, in line with the aspirations and shared interests of both peoples.

//Petra// NQ