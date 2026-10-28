Ministry Issues Tender To Purchase Up To 120,000 Tons Of Wheat

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply has issued a tender to purchase either 100,000 or 120,000 tons of wheat.

The ministry invited interested bidders to obtain tender documents, including terms and specifications, from its Tenders Department for a nonrefundable fee of JD650.

The deadline for submitting bids is 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3.

Applicants must provide a copy of a valid business license and a certified copy of their commercial registration, dated no more than 30 days before the bid opening.

//Petra// AO