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Ministry Issues Tender To Purchase Up To 120,000 Tons Of Wheat

Ministry Issues Tender To Purchase Up To 120,000 Tons Of Wheat


Date: 2026-10-28 06:37:56

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply has issued a tender to purchase either 100,000 or 120,000 tons of wheat.

The ministry invited interested bidders to obtain tender documents, including terms and specifications, from its Tenders Department for a nonrefundable fee of JD650.

The deadline for submitting bids is 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3.

Applicants must provide a copy of a valid business license and a certified copy of their commercial registration, dated no more than 30 days before the bid opening.

//Petra// AO

MENAFN28102026000117011021ID1111878106


Jordan News Agency

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