Ukraine Has Found A Way To Respond To Russian Attacks On Data Centers, Zelensky Says
“Many people have not seen that Russia has been attacking our data infrastructure and cyberspace for a long time. Then we found a way to undermine Russia's strategy and respond to its attacks on our data centers,” he said.
He then said,“This is where we are different. Ukraine is more technologically advanced. The Russians have attacked our data centers so many times, but we have continued to have mobile communications and internet access because we have decentralized and advanced digital infrastructure”.
The president emphasized that“our retaliatory strikes are more painful for Russia because its systems are much more centralized. They have a different strategy. They have a lot of air defense systems and simply protect what they have. We do not have as many air defense systems - we are facing a shortage. That is precisely why we have decentralized everything, not just data. But we always try to respond, and we do so only after Russian attacks against us.”Read also: Zelensky: Ukraine receives average of just 12 Patriot missiles per month this year
As reported, Zelensky has said that Ukrainian forces will not target ships carrying Russian diesel fuel bound for the United States.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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