Ukrainian MP Elected President Of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Poturaiev reported his election during a session of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrinform reports.

“From today, I take up the position of President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly with great honor and a profound sense of responsibility. For the first time in the history of independent Ukraine, a Ukrainian representative will head one of the most important international parliamentary institutions,” he said.

Poturaiev expressed his gratitude to the members of Ukraine's delegation to the Assembly.

“We have never divided ourselves into the ruling party and the opposition. We have always been a united Ukrainian team, standing shoulder to shoulder to defend our country's interests. I am proud to have the honor of working alongside you,” he said.

The lawmaker also thanked the President of Ukraine and the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada,“who have always shown respect for the OSCE's parliamentary dimension and personally attended Assembly sessions, strengthening Ukraine's voice on the international stage.”

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“First and foremost, I want to thank Ukraine's Defense Forces. Without your daily acts of heroism, your courage, and your struggle, this would never have happened. That is why I see my mandate first and foremost as one entrusted to me by you. I swear I will not let you down,” Poturaiev emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, a Spanish parliamentarian, served as president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly until October 2026.

Photo: Ukrinform