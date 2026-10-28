Bishakhdatta Gayen

ARC Future Fellow & Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, The University of Melbourne

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Bishakhdatta is an ARC Future Fellow and Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Melbourne and Associate Professor in the Centre for Atmospheric And Oceanic Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science. Bishakh's research interest and experience lie in the areas of geophysical fluid dynamics, physical oceanography and computational fluid dynamics. He has expertise in designing and developing cutting-edge computer code using finite-difference and spectral methods to model geophysical and environmental flows. His current research interests are nonlinear internal waves in the ocean, turbulent convection, modelling of Antarctic ice melting and the Southern Ocean dynamics.

–present Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, The University of Melbourne

ExperienceHonours

Australian Research Council Future Fellow