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Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan Share Centuries-Old Ties - Presidential Advisor


Date: 2026-10-28 06:31:50

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are closely linked by centuries-old historical ties, a common language, culture, and strong bonds of friendship, the Advisor to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Religious and Educational Affairs, Muzaffar Kamilov, said at the panel session“Dialogue of Religions: A Roadmap to a Shared Future,” held as part of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that relations between the two countries have risen from the level of a strategic partnership to that of an alliance.

“Today, our cooperation is successfully developing in the political, economic, scientific, and educational spheres. One of the main areas of this partnership is the promotion of religious and spiritual values, and in this regard, the positions of our heads of state are fully aligned. Azerbaijan's calls for solidarity among religious leaders are highly regarded by the international community. This tradition is being successfully continued at the current forum,” he added.

The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is taking place October 27–29 in Baku under the theme“Dialogue for a Shared Future: Building Bridges in a Fractured World.

The forum is the flagship international event of the“Baku Process,” which was initiated in 2008 by President Ilham Aliyev. First held in 2011, the forum brings together countries, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to promote intercultural dialogue and cooperation.

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Trend News Agency

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