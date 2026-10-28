Uzbekistan Speeds Up Preparations For Jartepa Free Trade Zone

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan is stepping up preparations for the launch of the Jartepa Free Trade Zone in the Samarkand region, with a focus on developing cross-border trade infrastructure, streamlining customs procedures, and supporting exporters.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, Deputy Minister Ibrokhim Ergashev visited the region on October 23–24 to assess progress on the project in the Urgut district and meet with local officials and entrepreneurs to discuss export development.

The discussions covered the development of trade and logistics infrastructure, the organization of customs controls, the construction of access roads, and the simplification of border-crossing procedures with neighboring Tajikistan.

A video conference involving representatives of Tajikistan's Ministry of Economic Development and Trade and the administration of Panjakent focused on conditions for cross-border trade and further steps toward launching the free trade zone.

During the visit, Ergashev also held an open dialogue with more than 50 regional exporters. Officials reviewed more than 30 issues and requests concerning logistics, customs procedures, financing and certification, resolving some of them during the meetings.

Following the visit, officials assigned responsibilities, set deadlines and outlined specific measures to accelerate the launch of the Jartepa Free Trade Zone, remove trade barriers and support exporters.

The project aims to facilitate cross-border trade between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan by improving trade infrastructure and simplifying procedures for businesses operating in the border region.

However, the ministry did not specify when the zone would open or provide details on its planned capacity or investment requirements.