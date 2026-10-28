A Security Named To 2027 Fortune Cyber 60 As Weaponized AI Reshapes The Threat Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fortune Identifies Autonomous Offensive Security Innovator as a Leader in the Fight Against AI-Powered Attackers

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Security, the autonomous offensive security and remediation platform, today announced it has been named to the 2027 Fortune Cyber 60 list, presented by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Amazon Web Services (AWS) in partnership with Fortune. The list recognizes the most important venture-backed cybersecurity companies based on annual recurring revenue, growth and business operations. Emerging out of stealth earlier in 2026, A Security is among the youngest companies on this year's list.

The Fortune Cyber 60 list evaluates the annual recurring revenue, current and prior-year growth and business operations of hundreds of cybersecurity startups. The honorees were selected after extensive proprietary research, industry validation and market analysis by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Fortune.

“We are honored to be included among a prestigious group of cybersecurity leaders on this year's Fortune Cyber 60 list” said Yossi Torati, CEO and Co-founder of A Security.“We have entered a critical moment for cybersecurity. Every day we see what frontier models are capable of, and what bad actors who are weaponizing them can and will do with them. This recognition is a testament to our team's commitment to delivering the tools defenders need to beat AI-powered attackers to the punch and tilt the balance of power back in their favor.”

The established security paradigm is breaking, and more vulnerability data won't fix it. Frontier models now surface vulnerabilities faster than any team can triage them, so defenders are drowning in findings while missing the few that matter. Attackers don't have that problem. They don't need every vulnerability, only one path that works, and agents built on the most capable frontier models can find and chain those weaknesses into working exploits at machine speed. Manual pentests, periodic risk assessments and CVSS-based prioritization were built for a world where attackers moved slowly and severity scores told the whole story. Neither is true anymore. A Security closes that gap on both fronts. Its offensive agents run on the same frontier capabilities the most advanced attackers use, and continuously evaluate new models as they emerge so defenders are never a generation behind. The platform cuts through the noise to the attack paths that are actually exploitable, proves them with validated exploits, remediates them in real-time and keeps retesting until the risk is gone.

A Lightspeed Venture Partners survey of more than 200 CISOs shows the attack surface is growing faster than defenders can see it. 87% say AI-generated code has increased their application security workload, and while AI agents are in production at 77% of companies, only 20% have a complete inventory of them. The findings indicate that organizations are struggling to even manage their own AI usage, making fortifying their defenses against incoming AI powered attacks an even taller order, underscoring the market need for A. A Security attacks an organization's environment the way those adversaries would, showing exactly which weaknesses form an exploitable path before an attacker finds them.

To learn more about A, please visit .

About A Security

A Security is the autonomous offensive security and remediation platform built for organizations where failure is not an option. With layered guardrails built in, the platform runs the full offensive lifecycle, continuously finding and chaining vulnerabilities to validate and eliminate real attack paths before weaponized AI can exploit them. The platform gets sharper with every campaign, logs every action with full auditability, and breaks the economics of attacks by demonstrating and remediating the weaknesses that malicious agents will exploit. Founded in 2025, A Security is backed by Lightspeed and Cyberstarts.

Media Contact:

Will Clark

Marketbridge for A

...