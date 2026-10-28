Neo Named To 2027 Fortune Cyber 60 For Innovation In AI Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Recognized for Helping Enterprises Prevent AI Threats Across Devices, Browsers, Identities and Applications

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neo, the Agentic Software Control company, today announced it has been named to the 2027 Fortune Cyber 60. Presented by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Amazon Web Services (AWS) in partnership with Fortune, the list recognizes the most important venture-backed cybersecurity companies driving innovation within the industry.

Cyber 60 honorees are selected following extensive proprietary research, industry validation and market analysis by Lightspeed and Fortune. Hundreds of companies were evaluated based on annual recurring revenue, current and prior-year growth and business operations.

“Fortune and Lightspeed have a proven track record of identifying the companies combating the most critical cybersecurity issues in the Fortune Cyber 60,” said Nick Warner, CEO and Co-founder of Neo.“AI agents reason, invoke skills, and act with real user permissions, breaking the assumption that software behaves predictably. Neo understands the semantic intent behind every agent action and gives security teams runtime control wherever agents operate: devices, browsers, identities, and apps.”

A recent Lightspeed Cyber60 Survey of hundreds of CISOs finds that enterprise AI adoption is advancing faster than the controls needed to secure it. This industry trend is shaping market direction - agent identity, authorization, and access governance is the leading category CISOs plan to evaluate over the next year. While AI agents are in production at 77% of surveyed companies, only 20% report having a complete agent inventory and confidence in their teams' ability to assess and mitigate AI-specific risks has fallen from 71% last year to just 55% in 2026.

Neo exists to confront these issues. The absence of agentic oversight and lack of confidence regarding agentic security is a direct result of high-speed, haphazard AI adoption. Software vendors are shipping new agentic capabilities for widely used tools, while users install new agentic applications without security reviews. To manage this mutating threat surface, SecOps teams need a living inventory of the AI agents and applications they use, real-time visibility into human and non-human activity and an understanding of what those tools can do, a verdict on whether or not they are a fit for their environment, and the ability to enforce policies based upon that verdict.

With Neo, security teams can discover and inventory the suite of tools running across the enterprise even as they add new agentic functions, understand their changing capabilities and risks, assess whether they are configured safely, and enforce policy before risky activity occurs wherever it occurs. Real-time visibility into both human and non-human activity, attribution that maps actions back to the responsible user or agent, and granular policy enforcement across devices, browsers, identities, and traditional applications deliver the agentic control organizations need to effectively manage agentic transformation at scale.

To learn more about Neo, please visit .

About Neo

Neo is the Agentic Software Control company built for modern AI-driven enterprises. The Neo platform gives security teams the inventory, intelligence, attribution, and policy control required to govern agentic software across AI agents, AI-enabled applications, browsers, identities, and traditional software as enterprise applications become autonomous. Founded by SentinelOne veterans and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Bessemer Venture Partners, Craft Ventures, and Merlin Ventures, Neo enables organizations to adopt AI securely while maintaining the visibility and control required to manage risk across the enterprise. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Will Clark

Marketbridge for Neo

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