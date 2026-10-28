Beyond The Ballot: More Than 3,500 Back OHIP Petition As Psychotherapy Gaps Come Into Focus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following the province's response to CBC, a Guelph-led campaign asks what happens to people who need treatment outside existing programs.

GUELPH, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 3,500 people have signed a Guelph-led petition calling for expanded OHIP coverage for psychotherapy, according to campaign organizers. Following Ontario's municipal elections and recent media coverage, the initiative is drawing attention to a question that remains unresolved for many Ontarians: Where can people turn when the psychotherapy they need falls outside the scope of existing publicly funded programs, or when the cost of private care places treatment beyond their reach?

The initiative is led by Marinela Trickett, a Registered Psychotherapist and clinical director of Trickett Psychotherapy in Guelph. Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner has expressed support for the petition and is expected to present it at Queen's Park in November. Following the mayoral debate earlier in October in Guelph, Marinela Trickett also spoke directly with Leanne Caron, Guelph mayor-elect, who expressed support for improving access to psychotherapy in Ontario. Decisions regarding OHIP coverage remain within provincial jurisdiction. [1, 2]

The campaign has attracted coverage from CTV, CBC and local news outlets. Following Trickett's interview with Craig Norris on CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's The Morning Edition, CBC reported seeking comment from Ontario's Ministry of Health regarding OHIP coverage for psychotherapy delivered in private practice. A ministry spokesperson pointed to the Ontario Structured Psychotherapy program (OSP), which provides publicly funded cognitive behavioural therapy for eligible adults, and to the province's broader investments under its Roadmap to Wellness strategy. [1]







What existing programs leave out

The existence of a publicly funded psychotherapy program does not establish that publicly funded psychotherapy is accessible for every clinical need.

Ontario's Structured Psychotherapy (OSP) program provides valuable, publicly funded treatment for depression, and anxiety-related conditions. However, its published eligibility criteria and treatment model also establish important limits.

According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), OSP does not provide certain services, including dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT), crisis management and relationship counselling. Its published exclusion criteria also identify personality disorder symptoms or emotion regulation difficulties when these are the main focus of clinical attention. [3]

Other exclusions include a high risk of suicide, self-harming behaviours that are the primary clinical concern, and symptoms of mania or psychosis that are not adequately managed. Applicants are assessed for clinical suitability, and participation requires engagement in structured treatment, including exercises between sessions. These criteria help determine who can appropriately benefit from OSP's model of care, while also highlighting the need for accessible treatment pathways beyond its scope. [3]

OSP West, which serves Guelph-Wellington and Waterloo Region, explicitly states that long-term treatment and follow-up are not available through its program. As of October 2026, its website advises applicants that they will be contacted eight to ten weeks after their referral is received. This represents the stated timeframe for initial contact, not a guaranteed treatment start date. Wait times and service availability may differ across Ontario's regional OSP networks. [4]







The people behind the eligibility rules

For a mother seeking postpartum depression therapy, eligibility is only part of the question. She may qualify for OSP, yet still need timely support while caring for her baby. For someone seeking emotional abuse recovery therapy, treatment for associated depression or post-traumatic stress may be available through OSP, while broader or longer-term recovery needs may extend beyond the program's scope.

Similarly, someone seeking borderline personality disorder (BPD) therapy may need dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT) or sustained work on emotional regulation that OSP does not provide. A couple seeking relationship counselling encounters another limitation within the program. These gaps do not mean that no other publicly funded services exist; they demonstrate why OSP alone cannot meet every psychotherapy need. [3, 4]

“A mother struggling with postpartum depression still has to navigate each day while caring for her child,” said Trickett.“Someone recovering from emotional abuse may need time to rebuild a sense of safety. The questions we must ask are: What care is available to that person? How soon can they access it? And can they continue receiving support for as long as clinically necessary?”

In Ontario, medically necessary physician services, including eligible psychotherapy delivered by physicians or psychiatrists, may be covered by OHIP. By contrast, psychotherapy delivered independently in private practice by registered psychotherapists is generally not directly insured through OHIP. The petition calls for recognition of psychotherapy as medically necessary, expanded public coverage through qualified, regulated providers, and a provincial framework that supports equitable access to care. [1]

Building access within the community

Trickett's clinical work includes borderline personality disorder (BPD), trauma and emotional regulation difficulties. The clinic also operates as a supervised training facility, supporting students and developing practitioners while offering lower-cost therapy options.

“We can contribute by training future psychotherapists and making more affordable appointments available now,” said Trickett.“We also need a funding model that gives people a fair opportunity to receive appropriate care in their own community.”

Organizers are asking residents and health professionals to help collect original paper signatures. The campaign's online support tally is separate from the legislative petition: Queen's Park requires original signatures, with each Ontario petitioner's printed name and address. [5]

Residents can read the initiative, register support and download the petition in English or French at ohipforpsychotherapy.ca. Supporters are encouraged to share it with friends, family and colleagues and return original signed pages using the campaign's instructions.

About the initiative

OHIP for Psychotherapy is a Guelph-led campaign seeking expanding in OHIP access to psychotherapy delivered by qualified, regulated professionals, such as Registered Psychotherapists, in Ontario.

Media contact

Johnessco Rodriguez | +1 (90) 5267-3366 | ohipforpsychotherapy.ca

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Sources for editors

1. CBC News report, October 20, 2026, reproduced by Today Statement. Ministry response, Craig Norris interview, petition and coverage background. Source

2. City of Guelph. Unofficial election results. Caron's recognition of the petition is organizer-supplied. Source

3. CAMH. Ontario Structured Psychotherapy Program. Services, eligibility and exclusions. Source

4. OSP West. What We Offer. Treatment limits and referral-contact waiting notice. Source

5. Legislative Assembly of Ontario. Petitions. Original signatures and submission requirements. Source

Sources checked October 27, 2026. Support count and clinic training details supplied by organizers.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at



