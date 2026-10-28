Straiker Named To Fortune Cyber 60 For Third Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following a $64M Series A, Straiker is bringing security and control to the enterprise AI agent workforce

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Straiker, The Agentic Security Company, today announced its inclusion on the prestigious Fortune Cyber 60 list for the third consecutive year. The recognition follows a year of significant growth as Straiker defines how enterprises secure and control a new generation of AI agents.

Presented by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Amazon Web Services (AWS) in partnership with Fortune, the annual Cyber 60 recognizes 60 of the most important venture-backed cybersecurity startups tackling the industry's biggest security challenges and building the technologies enterprises will depend on to confront the next generation of threats. Now in its fourth year, the list was selected from more than 300 startups, evaluated on growth, business performance, and insights from Lightspeed's CISO network.

AI agents are the new enterprise attack surface. As agents move deeper into business operations, the same capabilities that make them valuable are opening new paths for attackers. Straiker's STAR Labs Threat Report · Volume documented more than 1,700 successful exploits against live AI agents, finding that 85% of successful attacks caused agents to take actions they were never authorized to perform, while 91% of successful attacks on productivity agents resulted in silent data exfiltration.

Straiker's Attack to Defend approach brings together AI agent discovery and governance, autonomous adversarial testing and real-time runtime protection. Its platform gives enterprises visibility and control over the agents they build, buy and deploy, from identifying risky permissions and exploitable vulnerabilities to stopping compromised agents through its Agentic Kill Switch.

“The workforce of tomorrow is already taking shape, with people and AI agents working side by side,” said Ankur Shah, co-founder and CEO, Straiker.“As agents assume greater responsibility, organizations need the confidence to pursue what's possible, and the control to stop what shouldn't happen. That includes an agentic kill switch when autonomy crosses a boundary. Our third Cyber 60 recognition is a testament to the team advancing our mission: securing the future so our customers can focus on imagining it.”

Straiker's third consecutive recognition follows a year of strong commercial momentum. The company raised a $64 million Series , bringing total funding to $85 million, and is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and frontier AI labs, including Roblox, SharkNinja, Lucid Motors and Snowflake. Straiker is also expanding its role across the AI ecosystem through its work with OpenAI to advance AI agent security and its selection as the first security partner to bring independent AI agent red teaming to Workday Agent Passport.

“Straiker saw where cybersecurity was heading before AI agents became an enterprise priority,” said Justin Shen, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners.“Now, as autonomous agents move from experimentation into the heart of business operations, the need for an entirely new security model is becoming undeniable. Straiker has the vision, technology, and momentum to define that market, and its third consecutive Cyber 60 recognition reflects just how far the company has come.”

About Straiker

Straiker is The Agentic Security Company. Its Attack to Defend approach secures the AI agents your enterprise builds, buys, and deploys, including internal agents, customer-facing agents, and third-party agents used across the business. Founded by a team of AI and cybersecurity veterans, Straiker is backed by top-tier investors and guided by advisors with deep expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and company building. Learn more at straiker.ai.

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