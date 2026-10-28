ACM Research Announces Shipment Of Its First 310 × 310 Mm Ultra ECP Ap-P Panel-Level Horizontal Electroplating Production Tool

As advanced packaging technologies continue to evolve, panel-level processing is gaining traction across the industry for its ability to accommodate larger substrates. Electroplating is one of the most critical steps in advanced packaging manufacturing, where equipment stability, plating thickness uniformity and consistency are essential to successful process integration, product yield and manufacturing efficiency. The newly shipped tool is designed for 310 × 310 mm panel-level applications, and demonstrates ACM's ability to quickly advance product development per customer requirements. This follows last year's shipment of ACM's first 515 × 510 mm R&D tool, highlighting ACM's ability to rapidly commercialize technical breakthroughs into scale production.

“This is an important milestone for ACM's advanced packaging efforts, and marks shipment of what we believe is the world's first 310 × 310 mm panel-level horizontal electroplating production tool to a customer in Asia,” said Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM Research.“We believe our proprietary horizontal plating technology is uniquely positioned to enable the next generation of advanced semiconductor packaging across multiple panel sizes and emerging packaging architectures. As AI drives increasingly complex packaging requirements, we see a significant long-term opportunity for ACM to play an enabling role in this rapidly evolving market.”

The Ultra ECP ap-p system features ACM's proprietary horizontal electroplating technology and supports copper (Cu), nickel (Ni), tin-silver (SnAg) and gold (Au) plating processes. Its copper plating chamber incorporates a high-speed plating paddle specifically designed for tall copper pillar applications, capable of achieving good within-die uniformity for 300-micron copper pillars at high plating rates. The system also features a four-sided sealing dry contact chuck for improved reliability, in-cell rinse functionality to minimize chemical cross-contamination between different plating cells, and a horizontal electroplating design that uses ACM's patent-pending technology to synchronize the rotation of the chuck with a rotating rectangular electric field for superior deposition uniformity.

Beyond equipment delivery, ACM is committed to building long-term customer relationships by providing high-quality equipment, supporting reliable volume production and delivering reliable technical support. ACM will continue to advance its technologies, expand its multi-product platform and grow its global customer base. Through collaboration with partners worldwide, ACM aims to support the growth of the AI industry and create greater value for customers with its differentiated semiconductor equipment technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“plans,”“expects,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on ACM management's current expectations and beliefs and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings ACM makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by ACM. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit .

© ACM Research, Inc. Ultra ECP ap-p and the ACM Research logo are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this press release without the TM symbol, but that practice does not mean ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.