Florida's Victim Safety In Pretrial Release Act Tightens Bail Rules For Defendants Facing Violent Charges

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Bail Bonds Now warns that one call or text to a protected person can now lead to a new criminal charge and time in jail before bond.

- Peter Hill, CEO of Bail Bonds NowWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Florida's Victim Safety in Pretrial Release Act (House Bill 397) took effect October 1 and changes what Floridians out on bail for a violent charge must do to stay in compliance. Bail Bonds Now is urging families with a loved one out on bail for a violent charge to look closely at any no-contact order in the case.Unless the judge orders otherwise, a no-contact order in Florida bars any communication with the protected person, whether in person, by phone, online or through someone else. It also requires staying at least 500 feet away from the person's home, even if the two share it, as well as their vehicle, workplace and other places the court may name.Before this law, breaking a pretrial release condition generally wasn't a separate crime in Florida, except in domestic violence and dating violence cases. A judge could revoke the defendant's release, but the violation itself didn't lead to a new charge. Now the same rule covers victims of other violent crimes, whether or not they know the accused.Under the new law, willfully violating that order is a separate crime, and anyone arrested for a violation stays in jail until a first appearance hearing. A first violation is a first-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. A second or later violation is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.Officers can make an arrest without a warrant if they have probable cause to believe a violation happened. The law applies to defendants on pretrial release who were arrested for violent offenses, including murder, manslaughter, assault, battery, stalking, kidnapping, false imprisonment, sexual battery and robbery, as well as threats to kill or injure someone and other felonies involving violence or the threat of violence.“A no-contact order is one of the most serious conditions a judge can set, and a lot of people don't realize how easy it is to break one,” said Peter Hill, CEO of Bail Bonds Now.“One phone call, one text, one message passed along by a friend, and you could be back in jail on a new charge. We want families to know the rules before that happens, not after.”House Bill 397 also changes what happens after a new arrest. Anyone arrested for violating a no-contact order must be held in custody until a first appearance hearing. The same goes for anyone already released on one of the covered charges who is arrested for any new crime. At that hearing, the judge decides whether the defendant stays in jail or is released with conditions. The judge must also weigh the seriousness of the original charge, whether the defendant has followed court orders in the past and any sign of intent to intimidate, harass or harm someone.For families, that means bond can't be posted right after the arrest. The defendant first has to see a judge, which in Florida must happen within 24 hours. A new charge can also put the original bond at risk, since the judge can revoke release in the first case too. Bail Bonds Now's guide, How Is Bail Determined in Florida?, walks families through what to expect at that hearing.Many of the charges covered by the law are felonies, and a second violation is now a felony as well. That's a serious risk for defendants and for the family members who co-signed their bonds. Bail Bonds Now's licensed agents handle felony bail bonds and other bond types across Florida and can help families understand how release conditions fit into the court process.About Bail Bonds NowBail Bonds Now has served Florida families since 2012, offering bail bond support in all 67 Florida counties through a network of local agents and online tools designed to simplify the release process. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, the company provides 24/7 assistance, online bond applications, flexible payment options and bilingual support to help families move quickly when timing matters. Bail Bonds Now also publishes educational resources to help clients understand bond types, inmate search and other common questions that come up after an arrest. Families can reach an agent 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling or texting (561) 500-9999, or start the bail process online at bailbondsnow.

Peter Hill

Bail Bonds Now

+1 561-500-9999

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Florida's Victim Safety in Pretrial Release Act Tightens Bail Rules for Defendants Facing Violent Charges News Provided By Pink Paradigm Inc October 28, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, U.S. Politics



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