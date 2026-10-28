Ireland's First Project Turns EV Fleet Depots Into Electricity Grid Assets To Support Decarbonisation

L–R: John Smith, Sustainable Infrastructure & Facilities Manager, An Post, and John Leonard, Fleet & Facilities Manager, DHL Express Ireland.

Initiative helps Irish organisations improve EV fleet efficiency, generate revenue and support renewable energy goals.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A pioneering new project in Ireland is demonstrating how electric vehicle (EV) fleets can do more than decarbonise transport. For the first time, EV fleet depots are being connected directly to Ireland's electricity flexibility markets, allowing fleet operators to optimise charging costs while supporting the stability of the national grid.The first participants include An Post and DHL Express Ireland, two organisations at the forefront of fleet electrification in Ireland and Europe.This initiative is a collaboration between VIOTAS, Mitsui Ireland, ESB's Smart Energy Services,, eStation and The Mobility House Solutions. It enables fleet depots to adjust electricity demand in response to conditions on the power system, while still ensuring vehicles are charged in time before going on the road. By shifting charging away from periods of grid stress, this approach benefits both fleet operators and the electricity grid.Across the initial pilot sites - Cork and Galway (An Post) and Dublin (DHL) - the project includes 211 electric vehicles, 181 charging points and up to half a megawatt of flexible electricity demand, capable of responding dynamically to signals from Ireland's electricity system.As Ireland increases the share of electricity generated from renewable sources such as wind, flexible electricity demand is becoming increasingly important to maintain grid stability. Large EV fleet depots represent a significant new source of that flexibility. Vehicles are often connected to chargers for extended periods, making it possible to adjust charging schedules without disrupting operations. This project demonstrates how fleet charging can evolve from a simple operational necessity into a strategic energy resource.For businesses operating electric fleets, the approach offers a practical way to generate revenue to offset rising electricity costs, while maintaining reliable operations.For the electricity system, the coordinated charging of large fleets can help balance supply and demand and support the integration of higher levels of renewable electricity.The initiative brings together expertise across electric mobility, smart charging technology and electricity market participation.Mitsui Ireland, through its partnership with ESB's Smart Energy Services provides EV charging solutions for fleet depots in Ireland. The Mobility House Solutions and eStation supply, install the charging and energy management system that orchestrates charging across multiple vehicles to ensure reliable operations. VIOTAS enables participating sites to access EirGrid's electricity flexibility markets, providing the technology and market interface that allows charging demand to respond to grid needs.The first participants in the programme bring significant experience in large-scale fleet electrification.An Post, Ireland's national postal service, operates the largest electric vehicle fleet in the country and has made significant investments in electrifying its delivery network. The company now operates more than 2,100 electric vehicles, with over half of its final-mile fleet fully electrified. An Post is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions across its operations by 2030. Through participation in this project, An Post is further demonstrating its commitment to advancing both the company's and Ireland's decarbonisation ambitions, while supporting greater energy efficiency and sustainability across its nationwide logistics and delivery network.DHL Express Ireland, one of the world's largest logistics providers, has also committed to ambitious climate targets through its global“Mission 2050” strategy, which aims to achieve net-zero emissions across its operations. Electrifying delivery fleets and optimising energy use at logistics depots are key components of that strategy. Participation in this initiative supports DHL's efforts to reduce emissions while improving the efficiency of its logistics operations.As electric fleets continue to expand across Ireland and Europe, projects such as this are expected to play an increasingly important role in ensuring that transport electrification supports both business operations and the wider transition to renewable energy.By connecting EV fleet charging to electricity markets, the initiative offers a glimpse of how the next generation of electric mobility infrastructure could operate: not only powering vehicles but actively supporting Ireland's energy system.______Quote from Mitsui Ireland – Shane Mullarkey, Business Development-“For leading logistics fleet operators like An Post and DHL, the clear focus remains on fleet decarbonisation and daily operational efficiency. However, this pilot demonstrates the additional value large commercial electric vehicle fleets can offer in supporting grid flexibility. Electric vehicle fleets in Ireland serve as a powerful distributed battery resource. Through smart charging and vehicle-to-grid technologies, these fleets can shift charging to periods of abundant renewable generation, reduce peak demand on the grid and provide essential flexibility and balancing services. This transforms delivery vehicles into active market participants, stabilising Ireland's electricity system and advancing net-zero goals.”Quote from ESB Smart Energy Services - Kevin Hourigan, Customer Solutions Manager-“As we look towards a future where most of our vehicles will be battery electric, pioneering projects like this help reduce the Total Cost of Operations for the fleet operator, support the grid, support integration of renewables and accelerate the green transition. We are excited to be working with these leading fleets and our project partners.Quote from VIOTAS - Robert Flanagan, Director of Innovation-“VIOTAS has spent more than a decade developing flexibility solutions that enable businesses to actively support the electricity system while creating commercial value from their energy assets. This project demonstrates how that expertise can now be applied to one of the fastest-growing sources of electricity demand. By integrating smart charging with Ireland's electricity flexibility markets, we're enabling fleet operators to reduce costs, unlock new revenue opportunities, support a more flexible, resilient and renewable electricity system. We believe this project represents the future of fleet electrification.Quote from An Post – John Smith – Sustainable Infrastructure and Facilities Manager-“An Post is proud to support innovative projects that accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon and more resilient energy future. As the operator of Ireland's largest electric vehicle fleet, we recognise the importance of integrating smart energy solutions that not only support sustainable transport, but also strengthen energy efficiency, grid resilience, and operational performance. Initiatives such as this play an important role in supporting Ireland's wider climate ambitions while delivering practical benefits for large-scale logistics operations and the communities we serve.”Quote from DHL Express Ireland – John Leonard – Fleet & Facilities Manager-“Sustainability is a driving force behind our operations at DHL Express Ireland. Projects like this closely align with our sustainability goals by helping to build a more resilient energy future, while also delivering cost efficiencies for fleet operators and supporting the wider energy grid during periods of high demand.”Quote from The Mobility House Solutions (TMH) - Heiko Bayer, Managing Director-“For fleet operators, reducing the cost of electrification while keeping operations running smoothly remains a key challenge. This project shows how charging can be managed reliably within existing grid constraints while making the most of available infrastructure.”Quote from eStation - Eamonn McSweeney, Managing Director-“This project demonstrates the strategic value of fleet electrification. In addition to delivering lower emissions and reduced operating costs, electric fleets are now capable of generating new revenue streams while supporting the stability and resilience of the national grid - representing a significant benefit for both businesses and the wider Irish economy.”______About VIOTASVIOTAS is a leading provider of smart grid and energy flexibility solutions, enabling large energy users to actively participate in electricity markets. Through VIO Link and its advanced technology platform, VIOTAS helps businesses optimise energy usage, reduce costs and generate new revenue streams, while supporting the stability and resilience of the power system.Working with commercial and industrial organisations across Ireland and internationally, VIOTAS plays a key role in integrating renewable energy by unlocking flexible demand at scale. Its solutions allow organisations to respond dynamically to signals from the electricity grid, helping balance supply and demand as the energy system transitions to a low-carbon future.For more information, visit -About The Mobility House (TMH) SolutionsThe Mobility House Solutions is a technology and solutions provider for electric vehicle charging at scale, enabling reliable operations at lower cost. Its in-house charging and energy management system ChargePilot is available as a standalone technology and designed for mission-critical performance with broad compatibility. Complementing this, the company offers a wide range of charging solutions and provides full-service support from implementation to operation. With experience from over 2,700 projects, The Mobility House Solutions delivers future-proof charging for customers and partners worldwide.Further information, visit -About eStationeStation is a leading provider of integrated EV charging solutions for corporate fleets across Ireland and the UK. Founded in 2015, eStation delivers end-to-end charging infrastructure and fleet energy management services that enable organizations to transition to electric mobility efficiently, cost-effectively, and at scale.Supporting many of Ireland's leading corporations and managing thousands of charging sessions each month, eStation simplifies every stage of fleet electrification, from infrastructure planning and installation to ongoing optimization and driver support. The result is a smarter, lower-cost, and more sustainable fleet operation.For more information, visit

Maura Culhane

Director of Corporate Communications, VIOTAS

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Ireland's first project turns EV fleet depots into electricity grid assets to support decarbonisation News Provided By Press Release Co. October 28, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology



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