NAVEX Film Launches On USA TODAY, Explores How Risk And Compliance Help Build More Trusted Workplaces

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NAVEX, the global leader in integrated risk and compliance management software, today announced the launch of a new short documentary film hosted on USA TODAY, examining how organizations are navigating a more complex risk environment while working to build workplaces people can trust.The film begins with a reality many compliance teams know well: the work keeps getting more complex. Regulations change. New risks emerge. Organizations operate across multiple jurisdictions. Employees need clear guidance, and leaders need to understand what is happening across the business before small issues become larger ones.In that environment, compliance can either become another layer of friction or help the organization move faster with greater confidence.“The best businesses are the most trusted businesses. Compliance should give organizations the freedom to operate, helping leaders manage risk with confidence and build trust over time,” said Arpan Sheth, Chief Executive Officer at NAVEX.When risk and compliance are part of how an organization works every day, the experience changes. Employees can find and understand policies more easily and have clear ways to raise concerns. Compliance teams gain context around the information they receive, helping leaders recognize when something needs attention.Through NAVEX One, organizations can connect data and workflows across risk and compliance, making it easier to see patterns and identify where risk may be developing. NAVEX benchmark intelligence adds context drawn from millions of cases so teams can compare and understand changes in their programs over time.AI is also changing how data can be accessed and understood. Nira, the NAVEX Intelligent Response Agent, is being introduced across analytics, policy guidance, customer support and whistleblowing intake to help people find answers and surface useful information more easily. As those capabilities expand, responsible AI use remains essential, with appropriate oversight, transparency and human judgment.The USA TODAY film returns to the people at the center of compliance. For NAVEX customers, that means making compliance easier to navigate, connecting information that once lived apart and using technology to help people make better-informed decisions.The result is a compliance program with greater freedom to operate while helping create workplaces where people feel heard, leaders are ready to respond and trust is built through everyday actions.“Trust is built in the everyday experience of work. When people feel safe to speak up, be themselves and know their perspective matters, that trust becomes part of the culture,” said Cindy Raz, Chief People Officer at NAVEX.WATCH THE CAMPAIGN LIVE HEREAbout NAVEXTrusted by 13,000 organizations, including 75 percent of Fortune 100 and 500 companies, NAVEX is the global leader in risk and compliance solutions. Its NAVEX One platform strengthens risk and compliance programs, empowering organizations with unparalleled industry benchmark data and insights. NAVEX One provides a 360-degree view of enterprise, third-party and ecosystem risk for enhanced regulatory compliance and proactive risk management. Based in Lake Oswego, OR, with a global presence, NAVEX continues to shape the future of governance, risk and compliance. Visit our blog or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Ela Kocu

Acumen Media

+44 20 3553 3664

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NAVEX Film Launches on USA TODAY, Explores How Risk and Compliance Help Build More Trusted Workplaces News Provided By Acumen Media October 28, 2026, 10:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.