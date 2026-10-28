Telangana Transfers 12 IAS Officers Including Jayesh Ranjan

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 28 (IANS) The government of Telangana on Wednesday transferred 12 senior IAS officers including Special Chief Secretary to Government, Metropolitan Area & Urban Development (HMDA Limits) Jayesh Ranjan, days after he reportedly applied for voluntary retirement.

Jayesh Ranjan, the 1992 batch IAS officer and one of the well-known bureaucrats, has been posted as Special Chief Secretary, EFS & T Department and also placed in Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the post of Director General, EPTRI vice Shailaja Ramaiyer.

Ranjan has also been relieved of FAC of the Special Chief Secretary to Government, Sports and Director, Heritage Telangana and Special Officer for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation.

The development came a day after Ranjan confirmed that he has initiated the process of seeking voluntary retirement nearly 11 months before his scheduled superannuation.

A Government Order was issued by Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Wednesday, transferring 12 top IAS officers.

Vikas Raj, IAS (1992), Special Chief Secretary to Government, Transport, Roads & Buildings Department, has been transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary to Government, Energy Department, vice Navin Mittal.

Navin Mittal (1996) is now posted as Special Chief Secretary to Government, PR & RD, RWS & RSAD Department vice M. Dana Kishore.

The 1995 batch IAS officer A. Vani Prasad, Special Chief Secretary to Government, YAT&C Department, is placed in FAC of the posts of Special Chief Secretary to Government, Sports and Director, Heritage Telangana.

Shailaja Ramaiyer (1997) posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue (Endowments) Department.

Rahul Bojja (2000), Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue (DM) Department is placed in FAC of the post of Principal Secretary to Government, Tribal Welfare Department, relieving Sabyasachi Ghosh from FAC.

According to the GO, Rahul Bojja shall continue to hold the FAC post of Principal Secretary to Government, BC Welfare Department.

Ilambarithi K, (2005) is posted as Secretary to Government, Transport, Roads & Buildings Department vice Vikas Raj. Imabarithi shall continue to hold FAC post of Secretary to Government, AH, DD&F Department.

Sarfaraz Ahmed (2009), Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA, is placed in FAC of the posts of Secretary to Government, Metropolitan Area & Urban Development (HMDA Limits) and Special Officer for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation vice Jayesh Ranjan.

Shruti Ojha (2013) is posted as Special Chief Secretary to Government, WCD & SC Development.

Md Musharraf Ali Faruqui (2014), Chairman and Managing Director, Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company Limited, is transferred and posted as Director, Health & Family Welfare and placed in FAC of the post of Director, Institute of Health & Family Welfare vice Dr S. Sangeetha Satyanarayana.

Musharraf Ali Faruqui is also placed in FAC of the post of Chairman and Managing Director, Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company Limited.

Sangeetha Satyanarana is posted as Director, WCD & SC vice Shruti Ojha.

Jitesh V. Patil, Chairman and Managing Director, TGSPDCL is placed in FAC of the post of Vice Chairman & Managing Director, TGREDCO relieving Musharraf Ali Faruqui from FAC of the said post.