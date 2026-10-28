BJP Hits Out At AAP Govt Over Punjab Overdose Death Case, Calls It 'Arajak Afeemi Party'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday mounted an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the death of a 35-year-old man in Mansa district, allegedly due to a drug overdose, accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of failing to tackle the drug menace and questioning the state government's handling of the incident.

Daljit Singh, a 35-year-old resident of Mansa in Punjab, died under circumstances suspected by his family to be linked to a drug overdose. His death triggered a protest by his family members, who placed his body on a main road on Tuesday and blocked traffic, demanding strict action against those allegedly involved in drug trafficking in the area.

The family alleged that Daljit had died due to a drug overdose and demanded accountability from the authorities for the continued availability of drugs in the region. However, police officials maintained that the exact cause of death would be determined only after the postmortem examination.

The protest subsequently turned tense when demonstrators clashed with the police. During the confrontation, the police took away the deceased man's body, further angering his family members and triggering questions over the manner in which the situation was handled.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia strongly criticised the Punjab government over the incident, describing Daljit's death as a tragic reflection of the state's worsening drug problem.

"A heartbreaking piece of news has emerged from Mansa district in Punjab, one that can be described as tearing the soul of Punjab apart. Our brother, Daljit Singh, who was just 35 years old, has died, and his family says his death was caused by a drug overdose," Bhatia said.

He alleged that while the BJP had been making efforts to eliminate the drug menace, the AAP government had failed to acknowledge the seriousness of the problem in Punjab. He also criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for allegedly shifting responsibility for the situation onto others rather than addressing the issue.

Referring to the circumstances surrounding Daljit's death and the subsequent confrontation between his family and the police, Bhatia said, "I would like to say that our brother Daljit Singh died due to drug addiction, according to his family. Bhagwant Mann could not give him respect while he was alive, and even after his death, he and his government have failed to respect his mortal remains. Punjab Police, acting on Bhagwant Mann's instructions, were seen forcibly taking his body from his family and dragging it onto the road."

"Daljit Singh's mortal remains are forcibly taken away from his family... The public will ensure Bhagwant Mann's accountability. We, the BJP, are demanding accountability," he added.

Expressing anguish over the incident, Bhatia also invoked the significance of the turban in Sikh identity and the cultural dignity associated with it. He alleged that the manner in which the police handled the deceased's body was deeply disrespectful to the deceased and the sentiments of the Sikh community.

"With a heavy heart, as a Punjabi, I want to say that the turban represents the identity and dignity of Sikhs and Punjab. But when the police came to take our brother's mortal remains, look at this picture: his hair is touching the ground while uniformed police personnel stand there, dragging his body mercilessly," he said.

The BJP spokesperson also launched a personal attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of being unable to address the drug problem.

"Bhagwant Mann is a puppet of those who supply 'chitta' (heroin) in Punjab," he alleged.

Continuing his criticism, Bhatia questioned whether the people of Punjab would give Mann another opportunity to lead the state, accusing him of failing to fulfil his responsibilities as Chief Minister. He also used a play on the Chief Minister's name to target him politically.

"You also insult the turban... Do you think the people of Punjab will elect such an incompetent and useless Chief Minister again? Bhagwant Mann is not Bhagwant, but 'Bhagoda' (a fugitive), because he runs away from his responsibilities. The people of Punjab will teach this absconding Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, such a lesson that the 'paapi AAP' will remember it for generations," Bhatia said.

In another sharp remark against the ruling party, he described the AAP as the "Arajak Afeemi Party" and warned that the BJP would challenge what he termed the arrogance of the Punjab government.

"AAP has become the 'Arajak Afeemi Party'... The BJP will crush their arrogance," he stated.

Bhatia also referred to the case of Parvinder Singh Jhota, whose death he described as an alleged murder, and said that Jhota's father, Bhim Singh, had also been protesting over the issue.

He said that despite having lost his own son, Bhim Singh was standing in solidarity with Daljit Singh's family and seeking justice for them.

"Protesters are being detained, and if someone is working to detain the demonstrators, it's Bhagwant Mann," he added.