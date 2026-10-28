'Ek Shot Ka Kitna Legi?': Israeli Woman Tourist Faces Obscene Remarks In Rajasthan, 4 Held (WATCH)

Four men have been arrested in Rajasthan's Kishangarh after a purported video showing them allegedly making obscene and objectionable remarks at an Israeli woman tourist went viral on social media, police said on Tuesday.

According to Ajmer Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agrawala, the woman had visited the Kishangarh dumping yard, a popular tourist attraction, and was recording a video when some youths allegedly directed obscene and objectionable comments at her.

The woman later uploaded the recording on social media, where it quickly gained traction and triggered police action. Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, police launched an investigation to identify those involved, the SP said.

राजस्थान पुलिस से हाथ जोड़कर विनती है कि ये जो भी लोग हैं, इन्हें गिरफ्तार करके इनके खिलाफ कड़ी से कड़ी कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाए और दोषी पाए जाने पर सख्त से सख्त सजा दिलाई जाए।

मुझे नहीं पता कि इन्हें गिरफ्तार किया गया है या इनके खिलाफ कोई केस दर्ज हुआ है या नहीं। लेकिन अगर अभी तक ऐसा नहीं हुआ है, तो कृपया इन्हें जल्द से जल्द गिरफ्तार किया जाए।

ऐसे लोग हमारे राजस्थान का नाम खराब कर रहे हैं। साथ ही पूरे देश का नाम खराब हो रहा है और पूरे पुरुष समाज की छवि भी खराब हो रही है।

राजस्थान पुलिस से मेरी हाथ जोड़कर विनती है कि ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई करें, ताकि भविष्य में कोई ऐसी हरकत करने की हिम्मत न करे।

@PoliceRajasthan

@PoliceRajasthan

धन्यवाद।

- Ganpat Banswara (@GL_Banswara) October 21, 2026

A special police team was subsequently formed to track down the suspects. Officials said the team used technical and intelligence inputs to identify and trace the men allegedly involved in the incident.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Farhan, 25, Mohammad Asim, 21, Farhan, 24, and Akhtar Ali, 22. All four are residents of the Ramner Road area, police said.

The accused have been taken into custody and are being questioned in connection with the incident, police added.