Baku To Host Next UN Alliance Of Civilizations Global Forum In 2027
The committee chairman noted that holding the forum in Baku is rooted in a strong partnership between Azerbaijan and the UNAOC, and that it will contribute to the advancement of global solidarity and strategic dialogue.
"Building on this strong partnership, we take particular pride in the fact that Azerbaijan will host the next UNAOC Global Forum in Baku in 2027, further strengthening our shared commitment to fostering global solidarity and strategic dialogue," he emphasized.
Mammadov pointed out that, over the years, Azerbaijan has been actively involved in promoting respect for religious and cultural diversity, mutual understanding, and multicultural values on a global scale. The "Baku Process," an initiative launched by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, has quickly gained international recognition as a model for global dialogue and cooperation.
According to him, within this framework, Azerbaijan has successfully hosted the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, the UNAOC Global Forum, and summits of world religious leaders. The committee chairman also noted that Azerbaijan supports international solidarity and a unified stance in the fight against Islamophobia, hate speech, and discrimination.
He remarked that the country firmly supports the UN Action Plan for Monitoring and Strengthening Response Measures to Combat Antisemitism, as well as ongoing efforts toward the development of a UN Action Plan to Combat Islamophobia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment