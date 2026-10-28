SFL Newbuild Agreements And Long-Term Charters Of Two 8,800 TEU Container Vessels And One Very Large Ammonia Carrier

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) (“SFL” or the“Company”) today announced that it has agreed to acquire two 8,800 TEU Container Vessels with scheduled delivery in 2027 and one 93,000 cbm dual-fuel Very Large Ammonia Carrier (VLAC) with scheduled delivery in 2028. Aggregate acquisition cost is approximately $365 million.

SFL has agreed minimum 8-year time charters to a leading liner company from delivery for the two container vessels. The charters may be extended up to another four years, and will have purchase options at the end of year 8, 10 and 12, including a profit share feature.

The VLAC has been chartered out on time charter basis for a minimum of 5 years from delivery to a global leader in the commodities industry, and may be extended up to another two years. In addition, the charterer will also have the option to develop a sale of the vessel during the last two years of the fixed period, subject to a profit share mechanism with SFL.

These charters will add a minimum of approximately $333 million to our fixed-rate charter backlog, which may become higher if extension options are declared.

Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, said in a comment:“We are pleased to continue building the asset portfolio, combining newbuilds with early delivery and charters to existing high-quality counterparties. With the acquisitions and new charters announced so far this year, we have added more than $1.6 billion to our fixed rate charter backlog.”

October 28, 2026

The Board of Directors

SFL Corporation Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

Investor and Analyst Contacts:

Espen Nilsen Gjøsund, Vice President - Investor Relations, +47 47 50 05 00

André Reppen, Chief Treasurer & Senior Vice President, +47 23 11 40 55

Aksel Olesen, Chief Financial Officer, +47 23 11 40 36

Media Contact:

Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer, SFL Management AS

+47 23 11 40 11

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company's fleet of vessels is comprised of tanker vessels, bulkers, container vessels, car carriers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL's long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website:

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.

Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions in the seaborne transportation industry, which is cyclical and volatile, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which the Company operates, including shifts in consumer demand from oil towards other energy sources or changes to trade patterns for refined oil products, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, technological innovation in the sectors in which we operate and quality and efficiency requirements from customers, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, performance of the Company's charterers and other counterparties with whom the Company deals, the impact of any restructuring of the counterparties with whom the Company deals, and timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, governmental laws and regulations, including environmental regulations, that add to our costs or the costs of our customers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political instability, terrorist attacks, piracy or international hostilities, and the impact on the demand for commercial seaborne transportation and the condition of the financial markets, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. SFL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.