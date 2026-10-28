Siili Solutions Plc Financial Calendar And Annual General Meeting 2027

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 28 October 2026 at 12:15 EET



Siili Solutions Plc publishes its financial reports in 2027 as follows:



Financial statement bulletin for 2026 on 11 February 2027

Annual report 2026 on week 10

Business review for January-March 2027 on 28 April 2027

Half-yearly report for January-June 2027 on 11 August 2027 Business review for January-September 2027 on 28 October 2027

Financial statement bulletin 2026 and half-yearly report for 2027 will be published on or about 9:00 am. Business reviews will be published on the abovementioned days on or about 10:00 am at the latest.

The annual general meeting of Siili Solutions Plc is planned to be held on 8 April 2027 in Helsinki, Finland.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Major media



Further information:

Linda Hellstén, General Counsel

Phone: +358 (0)50 362 4354, email: linda.hellsten(at)siili.com

Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. /en